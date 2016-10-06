PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 7

Oct 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

IMF leader Christine Lagarde has endorsed the British prime minister's concerns about low interest rates and the need to help families left behind by globalisation, as she warned that global growth has been "too low for too long". bit.ly/2dQ6LoK

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has played down suggestions of a rift with the prime minister over the impact of loose monetary policy. bit.ly/2dQ7UfZ

The Guardian

Heathrow is hoping an 11th-hour push pegged to Brexit will secure approval to build a third runway, with a final verdict from the government expected within a fortnight. bit.ly/2dQ5NZy

Mark Carney has backed the British prime minister's call to rethink Britain's economic policy and rejected the idea that criticism of the side-effects of unconventional measures amounted to an attack on the independence of the Bank of England. bit.ly/2dQ6XEt

The Telegraph

Deutsche Bank has announced that it will be cutting a further 1,000 jobs as part of its restructuring plans. bit.ly/2dQ7hDb

Saudi Aramco, the world's biggest oil company, is planning to sell shares in its entire business and give investors unprecedented access to its financials ahead of its $2 trillion (1.62 trillion pounds) stock exchange listing. bit.ly/2dQ9cra

Sky News

Productivity in the UK workforce is exceeding levels seen before the financial crisis for the first time - but the country is making little progress catching up with G7 rivals. bit.ly/2dQ742V

The Government has approved fracking for shale gas at one site in Lancashire but has asked for more information on another. bit.ly/2duKzy8

The Independent

Snapchat is putting together an initial public offering that would value the company at $25 billion (20.24 billion pounds) ind.pn/2dQ7fv7

Paul Watson, the leader of Sunderland council, said people are worried about Nissan's threat to scrap a potential new investment in the city's car plant, which provides work for 7,000 people. ind.pn/2dQ84nw