PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 27

The Times
Frontier Economics, the consultancy helping to make the
competition case for Tesco Plc's merger with Booker
Group Plc, has provoked concerns over a potential
conflict of interest after winning a contract with the
Competition and Markets Authority. bit.ly/2mtsbrK
A government green paper suggests that struggling companies
could soon be allowed to dodge their liabilities to former
employees by separating out their pensions funds and setting
them up as standalone entities. bit.ly/2mtqMkE
The Guardian
Workers in UK saw their wages fall by 1 percent a year in
the period following the financial crisis, putting the country
in 103rd place in a global ranking of pay growth compiled by the
TUC. bit.ly/2mtsHpG
Transport Secretary Chris Grayling is lobbying Japan, the
country that pioneered modern high-speed trains, to buy rolling
stock from Derby as part of the government’s post-Brexit trade
push. bit.ly/2mtvL4R
The Telegraph
The London Stock Exchange Group Plc's merger with
Deutsche Boerse AG was thrown into doubt last night
after the LSE's board said addressing EU competition concerns
would be "detrimental" to the business. bit.ly/2mtse6I
UK has risen a place in investors' eyes to equal Germany as
the third most-important country for company growth prospects in
a sign that Brexit has not weighed on the country's
international business standing, according to analysis from PwC.
bit.ly/2mttSWa
Sky News
Barclays Plc will this week announce the
appointment of Ian Cheshire as chairman of its UK-based
operations, a key milestone in its planning for new rules aimed
at protecting taxpayers in a future banking crisis. bit.ly/2msBlEB
The Independent
Gerald Kaufman, the father of the House of Commons as the
oldest serving MP, has died at the age of 86. ind.pn/2mtoNwY
