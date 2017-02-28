PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 28

Feb 28 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Mitie Group Plc, the cleaning and caretaker outsourcing group, is understood to be considering plans to appoint a worker director in reforms being implemented by Phil Bentley, its new chief executive. bit.ly/2mxS4X5

- Philip Hammond will have an extra 29 billion pounds ($36.07 billion) to play with in next week’s budget, a think tank says, as better growth and stronger tax receipts hand the government its first windfall since 2014. bit.ly/2mxRngJ

The Guardian

- A controversial 24 billion pounds ($29.85 billion) tie-up between the London Stock Exchange Group Plc and its German counterpart Deutsche Boerse is on the brink of failure after a last-minute demand from Brussels appeared to scupper the year-long merger effort. bit.ly/2mxLGiQ

- BMW's new electric Mini could be made in Germany rather than the UK because of the uncertainty caused by Brexit. bit.ly/2mxOBYy

The Telegraph

- Netflix Inc is in talks to introduce a 'pay as you go' option for smartphones in collaboration with mobile operators. bit.ly/2mxQC74

- Ukip was in a state of open civil war last night after Nigel Farage publicly warned that the party will collapse unless its sole MP Douglas Carswell is thrown out. bit.ly/2mxMHY2

Sky News

- The House of Lords is set to give the Government its first defeat on the Article 50 Brexit bill as early as Wednesday on the issue of protecting the rights of EU nationals. bit.ly/2mxMJ2e

- Former prime minister John Major has said it was a "historic mistake" that a majority of voters opted to leave the European Union. bit.ly/2mxUNQE

The Independent

- UK business leaders are demanding that the timing of Brexit be pushed back if the government proves unable to strike a comprehensive trade deal within the two-year negotiating period leading up to the split. ind.pn/2mxGEmi

- Labour MPs have expressed anger after Jeremy Corbyn decided not to attend a weekly meeting used to dissect the party's historic loss in Copeland last week, with one accusing the party leader of a "total dereliction of duty". ind.pn/2mxOI6r

