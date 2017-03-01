PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 1

March 1 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
- Philip Hammond held an emergency meeting with the heads of
Britain's biggest insurers yesterday in an attempt to stop what
they described as a "crazy" decision to raise personal injury
payouts. bit.ly/2m4ZB1O
- Regulatory filings suggest that the Belgian billionaire
Albert Frère and the former chief executive of Groupe Bruxelles
Lambert , along with the Desmarais Family Residuary
Trust, of Canada, now hold a 3 per cent stake in the Burberry
Group Plc. bit.ly/2m55gFr
The Guardian
- Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox is expected to
formally notify the European competition regulator of its 11.7
billion pounds ($14.48 billion) takeover offer for Sky Plc
later this week, after which the UK culture secretary
will have to decide whether to launch an investigation into the
extent of Murdoch's control of UK media. bit.ly/2m55zjf
- An overhaul of the EU's flagship trading scheme for
cutting carbon emissions by European industries has been
approved by the member states. bit.ly/2m583OM
The Telegraph
- UK Independent Party's sole MP Douglas Carswell has held
secret talks about rejoining the Conservatives to fight the 2020
general election. bit.ly/2m52O1v
Sky News
- Philip Green has paid 363 million pounds to settle the
pension schemes of collapsed retailer BHS Ltd, eight months
after he pledged to "sort" the issue. bit.ly/2m58Z5M
- Boris Johnson has admitted a free trade deal with the EU
could take longer than two years, urging businesses: "Let's just
wait and see." bit.ly/2m564tT
The Independent
- Dyson has announced that it is massively increasing its UK
workforce and opening a new site, shrugging off fears cited by
some that a hard Brexit might hamper companies' ability to
trade, generate profit and hire. ind.pn/2m4Yhw5
- Nissan said it may "adjust" its business in the
UK, depending on how Brexit turns out, potentially jeopardising
7,000 jobs at its Sunderland plant. ind.pn/2m53OCC
($1 = 0.8083 pounds)
(Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew
Hay)