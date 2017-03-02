PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 2

March 2 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Mitie Group Plc is paying private equity firm Enara nearly 10 million pounds ($12.28 million) to take a disastrous home-care venture off its hands. bit.ly/2mavjuH

- The parent company of the popular messaging app Snap Inc is to be valued at almost $ 20 billion after setting a price for its initial public offering at $17 a share. bit.ly/2maHw2n

The Guardian

- Nearly 1,400 UK jobs are at risk as pharmacy chain Boots, Walkers crisps and bakery Greggs all cut costs. bit.ly/2maqfqc

- Len McCluskey, the head of the UK's biggest trade union, has urged Theresa May to guarantee car makers tariff-free access to the single market after Brexit, as Ford Motor Co unveiled plans to cut 1,160 jobs over five years at its engine factory in Bridgend, Wales. bit.ly/2maEpHU

The Telegraph

- Jaguar Land Rover has committed to building its new Range Rover at its Solihull factory in the West Midlands. bit.ly/2mayt1C

Sky News

- Vivid, the British toy company which has licences to make Thunderbirds and Moshi Monsters products, is engaged in an urgent hunt for new owners following a slump in profits. bit.ly/2maxBdn

The Independent

- Theresa May will be forced to order MPs to throw out an immediate guarantee that 3 million EU nationals can stay in Britain, after a humiliating defeat in the House of Lords. ind.pn/2maxsGI

- PepsiCo Inc is considering shutting its Walkers snacks factory in Peterlee, County Durham, potentially putting 380 jobs at risk and dealing a heavy blow to the region. ind.pn/2maBrmM

($1 = 0.8146 pounds)