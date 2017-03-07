PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 7

March 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Vauxhall workers are likely to take a significant cut to their pensions before any decision about the long-term future of their jobs after the sale of the UK-based automotive group to France's PSA Group. bit.ly/2lVWwOE

BT Group Plc is set to retain its grip on Champions League football, having agreed to pay nearly 1.2 billion pounds ($1.47 billion) over three years in a deal intended to thwart efforts by its arch-rival Sky Plc to take back the rights for the tournament. bit.ly/2lVRD8u

The Guardian

Parcelforce couriers who deliver packages for Marks & Spencer, John Lewis and Hamleys can be charged up to 250 pounds a day if they are off sick and cannot find someone to cover their shift. bit.ly/2lVRotW

Rupert Murdoch's attempted takeover of Sky must be thoroughly investigated by Ofcom in light of corporate governance failures surrounding the phone-hacking scandal, Tom Watson, the shadow culture secretary, has said. bit.ly/2lVXdI3

The Telegraph

The UK boss of KPMG has lost out in his bid to become global chairman of the accountancy giant. Simon Collins, who threw his hat in the ring for the firm's top job in December last year, has dropped out of the race in recent weeks. bit.ly/2lVRDW8

The North Sea oil industry is in dire need of fresh capital investment to drive activity in the embattled basin beyond 2020. The stark warning emerged from an annual industry-wide report from trade group Oil and Gas UK. bit.ly/2lVKBjV

Sky News

Prices in UK are now rising at an annual rate of more than 3 percent in the latest evidence of economic fallout from the EU referendum, according to figures seen by Sky News. bit.ly/2lW0ib9

A 1.5 trillion pound superfund should be created from thousands of existing retirement schemes in a bid to alleviate Britain's mounting pensions crisis, a committee established by the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association will recommend this week.

The Independent

Britons overwhelmingly oppose Prime Minister Theresa May's plan to quit the EU with no deal in place if Parliament dares to reject the terms she agrees with Brussels, an exclusive poll has revealed. ind.pn/2lVMygy

Asda has been fined 300,000 pounds after inspectors found dead mice and flies at a depot that distributes food to online shoppers in London and Essex. ind.pn/2lVXvi1 ($1 = 0.8174 pounds)