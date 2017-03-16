PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 16

March 16 The following are the top stories on
the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
* The British government's stake in Lloyds Banking Group
has been reduced to below three percent. bit.ly/2muOHjj
* British Prime Minister Theresa May signed off a
humiliating retreat over planned tax rises on the self-employed
after finance minister Philip Hammond conceded, in a private
meeting on Wednesday, that they breached the "spirit" of their
party's manifesto pledge. bit.ly/2ntOGwT
The Guardian
* Theresa May is expected to refuse a new Scottish
independence referendum unless it is held after the UK has quit
the European Union. Britain's Scotland minister David Mundell
and other UK government sources indicated on Wednesday that the
prime minister was prepared for a drawn-out battle with Nicola
Sturgeon's government over the referendum's timing and the
question that will be asked. bit.ly/2muenf2
* Welsh-based international media company Tinopolis is for
sale with a price of up to 300 million pounds. Tinopolis is
understood to have circulated a memorandum to a number of media
owners and private equity companies that says the firm is
considering a range of options, including a sale of the company.
bit.ly/2nGojmL
The Telegraph
* Sports Direct International Plc said that a report
by Pensions and Investment Research Consultants "incorrectly
claims that Sports Direct had a chief executive-to-average
employee pay ratio of 400:1, the second highest in the FTSE
350". bit.ly/2muP1yB
* The board of Bowleven Plc has been ousted from an
African oil explorer with immediate effect following a bitter
boardroom battle with an activist shareholder. bit.ly/2npi1vR
Sky News
* Sky News has learnt that British engineering group GKN's
board has appointed headhunters to identify a successor
to Chief Executive Nigel Stein, who has run the company since
2012. bit.ly/2n15SMN
* A fresh deal to resolve the long-running dispute between
Southern rail and train drivers' union ASLEF over driver-only
trains has been agreed. bit.ly/2nc6OhE
The Independent
* Rolls-Royce's decision to award Warren East, its
chief executive officer, a bonus of 916,000 pounds even after
the aero-engine maker's full-year earnings plunged was ill
advised, according to the Institute of Directors, which
represents UK business leaders. ind.pn/2mMKvhp
(Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)