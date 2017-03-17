PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 17

March 17 The following are the top stories on
The Times
* Google is to be summoned before the government to explain
why taxpayers are unwittingly funding extremists through
advertising, The Times can reveal. bit.ly/2nthNDT
* Oil and gas giant BP is in talks to sell the North
Sea's biggest pipeline to Ineos, the petrochemicals company run
by Jim Ratcliffe. bit.ly/2mOrNVm
The Guardian
* Toyota Motor Corp is to invest 240 million pounds
into upgrading its car plant in Derbyshire in a major boost for
the automotive industry after Britain's vote to leave the
European Union. bit.ly/2myjqey
* Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has accused
Theresa May of sealing the fate of UK after the prime minister
rejected her demand for a second Scottish independence
referendum before the Brexit talks conclude. bit.ly/2neOlRM
The Telegraph
* Canary Wharf Group is mulling a sale of its stake in one
of the City of London's most recognisable buildings, according
to reports. bit.ly/2nL2YbZ
* Britain's intelligence and security organisation has
dismissed claims, suggested by the White House, that it helped
former U.S. president Barack Obama spy on President Donald Trump
as "nonsense" in a rare public statement. bit.ly/2nxcsIq
Sky News
* Former Barclays chief executive Bob Diamond is launching a
joint takeover bid with Qatari investors for Panmure Gordon, one
of Britain's oldest stockbrokers. bit.ly/2m6lXl3
* Former British prime minister David Cameron has tried to
brush aside the significance of Conservative overspending at the
last general election which led to the party receiving a record
70,000 pounds fine. bit.ly/2ntmcqx
The Independent
* Writing for the Independent, EU commissioner Julian King
said it was vital for nations to work closely to combat
international cyber attacks, terrorists and hostile states and
"be prepared for whatever the future holds". ind.pn/2mV0zxS
* UK Culture Secretary Karen Bradley said on Thursday that
she had asked regulators to examine Rupert Murdoch's 21st
Century Fox's planned takeover of Sky. ind.pn/2nvyefF
