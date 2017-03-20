PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 20

March 20 The following are the top stories on
the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
* A senior director of MI5, Jeremy Fleming, is coming out of
the shadows to become the new head of intelligence eavesdropping
service GCHQ. bit.ly/2mKzkn2
* Shareholders could win the legal right to block excessive
pay deals for company bosses, as part of British Prime Minister
Theresa May's attack on large executive pay. bit.ly/2mGtx0W
The Guardian
* Google executives are bracing for a two-pronged
inquisition from the advertising industry and the government
over the company's plans to stop ads being placed next to
extremist material. bit.ly/2nB4kde
* Former British ambassador to Washington, Peter
Westmacott, has issued a withering criticism of U.S. President
Donald Trump and his inner circle, accusing them of making
absurd claims about UK's involvement in alleged wiretapping of
Trump Tower that he warns could damage close ties between the
two countries. bit.ly/2np3uQj
The Telegraph
* Billions of pounds' worth of water contracts will be
awarded to utilities in the coming weeks ahead of the opening of
the business supply market. The first major framework contract
is expected to be awarded by Crown Commercial Services on behalf
of UK's public sector which is understood to be worth between
800 million pounds to 900 million pounds. bit.ly/2mGqA0i
* British housebuilder Crest Nicholson Holdings is
facing an embarrassing investor backlash over generous share
awards for its top executives as the government weighs radical
reforms to rein in excessive pay. bit.ly/2n58Sr3
Sky News
* A man named David Hempseed has been charged after a member
of staff at a NatWest bank in Birmingham was held hostage,
police say. bit.ly/2nTvmZt
* Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has insisted to a
rapturous crowd at her party's conference that "there will be an
independence referendum". bit.ly/2nTxJvu
The Independent
* Theresa May is expected to visit Wales this week as she
commences a tour of the devolved nations ahead of triggering
Article 50 within the next fortnight. ind.pn/2mY9cWP
(Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)