PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 27

The Times
- Hurricane Energy has made another oil discovery
near the Shetland Islands, bolstering hopes that it may have the
biggest find in British waters this century. The Surrey-based
oil company is expected to announce today that surveys of its
Halifax well in an area off the west of the Shetland Islands
have identified a “kilometre-deep oil column” linked to its
existing Lancaster find. bit.ly/2n89A4h
- OPEC ministers are to consider extending their agreement
to curb supplies for a further six months, it said yesterday as
it reported high levels of compliance with the deal to date. A
committee of OPEC and non-OPEC ministers met in Kuwait to
monitor compliance with the November accord, under which the
cartel and other countries, including Russia, agreed to cut
output by a combined 1.8 million barrels per day for the first
six months of 2017. bit.ly/2n7ZyzX
The Guardian
- British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet Nicola
Sturgeon in Scotland on Monday at the start of the week in which
she will trigger Britain’s departure from the EU, and argue that
the four nations of the UK represent an “unstoppable force”. May
is visiting Scotland as part of a tour of all four UK nations
before she formally triggers Brexit, starting the two-year EU
withdrawal process. bit.ly/2n80MeF
- Talks aimed at restoring Northern Ireland’s power-sharing
government have broken down after Sinn Féin said that the party
would not be nominating Michelle O’Neill, its leader in Northern
Ireland, for the post of deputy first minister. An option for
the British and Irish governments who are overseeing the talks
would be to hold fresh elections just weeks after the previous
electoral contest in March. Another option would be to impose
direct rule on the region from Westminster. bit.ly/2n84BR6
The Telegraph
- US shared offices company WeWork will almost double its
space in London this year, as it launches a 1.2 million pound
($1.50 million) award scheme to back UK start-ups. It is
launching an award scheme for companies at three stages: those
in “incubation” stage with a specific project needing research
and development funding; those wanting to launch an existing
business; and companies who want to scale up their activities. bit.ly/2n89fyx
- Investments giant Old Mutual is selling a $446
million stake in its asset management arm in the latest stage of
its plan to split itself up into four independent companies. The
finance firm is cutting its stake in OM Asset Management in
half, losing its majority position by selling down from a 50.8
percent shareholding to 25.9 percent. bit.ly/2n8dQAC
Sky News
- Supermarkets are cutting fuel prices just days after
official figures showed sharp increases at the pumps had helped
pushed inflation to a three-and-a-half year high. Tesco
, Britain's biggest supermarket, said it was cutting the
cost of petrol and diesel by 2 pence per litre at all of its
petrol stations. The cuts come after a barrel of Brent crude
slipped below $50 this week for the first time since November.
Sainsbury's and Asda also said they were cutting prices
by 2 pence a litre. bit.ly/2n866yP
- EasyJet will announce within weeks the location of
a new European base as Britain's airline industry grapples with
the potential consequences of a 'hard Brexit'. The low-cost
carrier's board has pencilled in an April decision on the
location of a new air operator's certificate (AOC), which will
allow it to continue flying between EU member states. The
decision will effectively entail the establishment of a new
legal headquarters for easyJet. bit.ly/2n7VXSv
The Independent
- Theresa May’s suggestion that no Brexit deal was better
than a bad deal risked condemning UK manufacturing to a “painful
and costly” exit from the EU, an employers’ body EEF has warned.
It said that losing access to the single market and the customs
union would be “simply unacceptable”. Without a favourable trade
deal, average tariffs for manufacturing exports to the EU could
be expected to increase by approximately 5.3 per cent, the body
said. ind.pn/2n8eq1g
- Cadbury will consider shrinking the size of its products
or raising its prices after Brexit, the company has said.
Cadbury would follow other food manufacturers in using an
industry tactic known as “shrinkflation” to offset the cost of
Brexit. ind.pn/2n8ajSX
($1 = 0.7990 pounds)
