PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 28

March 28 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Two of Tesco Plc's biggest shareholders have criticised its proposed 3.7 billion pound ($4.7 billion) takeover of Booker Group Plc, saying that the deal risked destroying value and could damage its "fragile" recovery. bit.ly/2nGi9X3

* Claims of fake research are on the rise at leading universities, according to an investigation which revealed that hundreds of allegations of misconduct were made over a five-year period. bit.ly/2nG4aQW

The Guardian

* A group of Deliveroo couriers is planning legal action against the food delivery company to claim better employment rights including the minimum wage, sick pay and holiday. bit.ly/2mKuTNl

* Hong Kong state-owned metro operator MTR and FirstGroup Plc are to take over the running of South West Trains, one of Britain's biggest commuter networks, in a seven-year deal that trade unions denounced for handing another franchise to a state-controlled foreign operator. bit.ly/2o892w3

The Telegraph

* Britain's BT Group Plc faces fresh calls to improve its broadband service after it was hit by a massive fine and a 300 million pound bill for failing to pay compensation for delays. bit.ly/2orXiDW

* Bank of England policymakers have flagged the country's exit from the European Union as a key risk to financial stability, warning British banks that any knee-jerk reactions to Brexit will hit UK's economy. bit.ly/2nbZi2W

Sky News

* Taxpayers face a 100 million pound bill after the government agreed a payout to two U.S. firms over the botched handling of a nuclear decommissioning contract. bit.ly/2noONun

* Transline Group which staffs Sports Direct International Plc's largest warehouse is hunting new financial backers as it faces fresh pressure from members of parliament to overhaul the working practices it imposes across its operations. bit.ly/2nudpmT

The Independent

* British Prime Minister Theresa May has admitted she must secure her Brexit deal in just 18 months, the Scottish National Party has said - claiming it clears the way for a second independence referendum within two years. ind.pn/2namH4M

($1 = 0.7961 pounds) (Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)