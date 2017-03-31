PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 31

March 31 The following are the top stories on
The Times
* Online retailer AO World Plc raised 50 million
pounds ($62 million) to underpin its balance sheet by selling
new shares at less than half the price the shares floated at
* JPMorgan Chase & Co is in talks to buy a Dublin
office building as one of its strategies to cope with Brexit,
while Citigroup Inc has warned staff to brace for a "hard"
The Guardian
* Managing Director Paula Nickolds of John Lewis Plc
, Britain's largest department store operator, has
warned of more job cuts this year and possible price rises as
she said shoppers' behaviour was changing "profoundly and fast."
* HSBC Holdings Plc is to offer its transgender
community a choice of 10 new gender-neutral titles as part of
The Telegraph
* Britain has begun to take back control from Brussels as
Brexit minister David Davis announced that the first European
Union law to be scrapped after Brexit will be a charter that
* Two days after Prime Minister Theresa May wrote to
Brussels announcing UK's formal withdrawal from the EU, Scottish
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon penned a letter demanding May
Sky News
* The Bank of England is consulting on the additives used to
produce its polymer banknotes after criticism of the use of
* Chief Executive Joe Kaeser of Siemens AG has
told Sky News that he is "confident and optimistic" that Britain
The Independent
* Major international technology firms have announced that
they will set up a cross-industry forum to tackle online
extremist propaganda following a crunch meeting with Home
