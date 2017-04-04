PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 4

April 4 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
Apple Inc launched a hiring raid on Imagination
Technologies Group Plc in the months before it shocked
the City on Monday by announcing that it planned to cut ties
with the chip designer. bit.ly/2nVcUm1
The groceries code adjudicator has said that she believes
Tesco Plc's proposed 3.7 billion pound ($4.62 billion)
takeover of Booker Group Plc could be "positive" for
independent shopkeepers and suppliers.
The Guardian
The head of the International Monetary Fund has issued a
stark warning that living standards will fall around the world
unless governments take urgent action to increase productivity
by investing in education, cutting red tape and incentivising
research and development. bit.ly/2nV2ink
Lloyds Banking Group Plc is to shrink the size of
hundreds of its branches so they have only two staff with tablet
computers helping customers. bit.ly/2nUZdDK
The Telegraph
A potential bidding war could be in prospect after British
engineering giant WS Atkins Plc received a 2.1 billion
pound bid from Canadian rival SNC-Lavalin Group Inc
just two months after it rebuffed overtures from with U.S. rival
CH2M Hill. bit.ly/2nVensx
Amazon.com Inc has launched a new service to help
it enter the business-to-business supply market in UK. The
company's Amazon Business brand, which has already been launched
in the United States and Germany, will offer companies a
specially curated selection of products online ranging from
office stationery supplies to industrial tools. bit.ly/2nV3KpG
Sky News
BP Plc has agreed to slash millions of pounds from
its chief executive's maximum pay deal for the next three years
in a bid to head off the threat of a fresh shareholder revolt. bit.ly/2nV1yhO
New rules governing the credit card market could see
customers having their cards suspended while they work to pay
off persistent debt. The changes suggested by the Financial
Conduct Authority call on firms to take a more proactive
approach with struggling customers. bit.ly/2nUXMVK
The Independent
Chemicals giant Ineos has been accused of exploiting Brexit
to pressure ministers to get rid of environmental legislation. ind.pn/2nUYiTG
