PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 11

The Times
Regulators in Britain and the United States are
investigating Barclays Plc Chief Executive Jes Staley's
attempts to identify the whistleblower who raised concerns about
Tim Main, a former colleague at JPMorgan Chase & Co. on.wsj.com/2okLpTf
Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton Plc has
rejected calls from activist investor Elliott Advisors to
overhaul its dual-listed structure and spin off its U.S. oil
business. bit.ly/2ol11pJ
The Guardian
Britain's retailers suffered a third consecutive month of
falling sales in March, according to industry figures that add
to evidence that a post-referendum rise in living costs is
denting consumer spending. bit.ly/2okTYNG
Fashion chain Jaeger has collapsed into administration,
putting 680 jobs at risk. The brand, which dressed Audrey
Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe in its heyday, had been trying to
find a buyer to keep its 46 stores going, but its owner threw in
the towel on Monday and appointed administrators. bit.ly/2ol6HzZ
The Telegraph
The 129 million pounds ($160.26 million) fine imposed by
the Serious Fraud Office against Tesco Plc has been
approved by Southwark Crown Court following an investigation
into the retailer's accounting scandal in 2014. bit.ly/2ol3Eb9
Tom Hayes, the first trader to be convicted for Libor
rigging, has called for a public inquiry to be launched after a
recording of a telephone call emerged suggesting the Bank of
England was involved in manipulating the key financial
benchmark. bit.ly/2okMMRY
Sky News
Travelodge has announced plans to open 60 hotels in UK over
three years, as it looks to capitalise on potential
opportunities in the wake of the Brexit vote. bit.ly/2okU9bU
Kadcyla, a breast cancer drug which could shortly be
withdrawn in England, has been approved for use on the NHS in
Scotland. Campaigners claim more than a hundred women a year
could benefit from the drug in Scotland. bit.ly/2okUZWk
The Independent
Canadian fast food chain Tim Hortons is opening its first UK
branch in Glasgow next month. The company has plans to expand
its franchised outlets across UK over the coming year. ind.pn/2ol2YCI
