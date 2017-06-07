PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 7

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Fred Goodwin has escaped having to defend himself in court over Royal Bank of Scotland 12 billion pounds ($15.49 billion) rights issue after a group of shareholders abandoned a lawsuit against the bank and former directors. bit.ly/2sBupZ0

Tesco Plc has been criticised over the 142,000 pounds it paid to the supermarket's chief executive in relocation costs. bit.ly/2sBbdKV

The Guardian

Lawyers representing Noel Edmonds have hit out at Lloyds Banking Group's proposed compensation scheme for victims of a fraud at the bank's HBOS Reading arm. bit.ly/2sBrsre

Burberry Group Plc is to hand Christopher Bailey shares worth 10.5 million pounds next month when day-to-day management of the luxury goods retailer switches to a newly recruited chief executive. bit.ly/2sBbFZD

The Telegraph

Vodafone Group Plc will crack down on fake news and extremist material online, challenging Google and Facebook Inc to cut off the flow of money to "abusive and damaging" outlets. bit.ly/2sBLIco

Shareholders have rejected the appointment of Genel Energy's new non-executive director and staged a rebellion against a number of other resolutions at its annual general meeting. bit.ly/2sBtQhT

Sky News

Apax Partners, which was a joint owner of New Look before selling it in 2015, and BC Partners, whose former investments include Phones 4U, tabled indicative offers for Shop Direct last week. bit.ly/2sBzmBe

Greater Manchester Police say they have uncovered "significant evidence" in a car linked to Manchester bomber Salman Abedi. bit.ly/2sBtO9D

The Independent

An overwhelming majority of people agree with Jeremy Corbyn that British involvement in foreign wars has put the public at greater risk of terrorism. ind.pn/2sBqf3p ($1 = 0.7749 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Andrew Hay)