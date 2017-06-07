PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 7

The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Fred Goodwin has escaped having to defend himself in court
over Royal Bank of Scotland 12 billion pounds ($15.49
billion) rights issue after a group of shareholders abandoned a
lawsuit against the bank and former directors. bit.ly/2sBupZ0
Tesco Plc has been criticised over the 142,000
pounds it paid to the supermarket's chief executive in
relocation costs. bit.ly/2sBbdKV
The Guardian
Lawyers representing Noel Edmonds have hit out at Lloyds
Banking Group's proposed compensation scheme for
victims of a fraud at the bank's HBOS Reading arm. bit.ly/2sBrsre
Burberry Group Plc is to hand Christopher Bailey
shares worth 10.5 million pounds next month when day-to-day
management of the luxury goods retailer switches to a newly
recruited chief executive. bit.ly/2sBbFZD
The Telegraph
Vodafone Group Plc will crack down on fake news and
extremist material online, challenging Google and
Facebook Inc to cut off the flow of money to "abusive and
damaging" outlets. bit.ly/2sBLIco
Shareholders have rejected the appointment of Genel Energy's
new non-executive director and staged a rebellion
against a number of other resolutions at its annual general
meeting. bit.ly/2sBtQhT
Sky News
Apax Partners, which was a joint owner of New Look before
selling it in 2015, and BC Partners, whose former investments
include Phones 4U, tabled indicative offers for Shop Direct last
week. bit.ly/2sBzmBe
Greater Manchester Police say they have uncovered
"significant evidence" in a car linked to Manchester bomber
Salman Abedi. bit.ly/2sBtO9D
The Independent
An overwhelming majority of people agree with Jeremy Corbyn
that British involvement in foreign wars has put the public at
greater risk of terrorism. ind.pn/2sBqf3p
($1 = 0.7749 pounds)
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Andrew Hay)