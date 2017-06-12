PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 12

June 12 - The following are the top stories on the business
The Times
Business confidence has plunged since the election and
company bosses blame uncertainty over the make-up of the
government, according to a poll by the Institute of Directors. bit.ly/2rlaHih
Lawyers have excessive influence over swathes of public
life, from security to the compensation culture, according to
Stephen Hester, chief executive of RSA Insurance Group Plc
. bit.ly/2rllr0a
The Guardian
Private schools are set to get tax rebates totalling 522
million pounds ($664.56 million) over the next five years as a
result of their controversial status as charities, according to
a study of local council records. bit.ly/2rl1W7N
Theresa May is to be told the European Union will take a
year to draft a new mandate for its chief negotiator, Michel
Barnier, effectively killing the Brexit negotiations, if she
insists on discussing a future trade relationship at the same
time as UK's divorce bill. bit.ly/2rkIU1A
The Telegraph
Centrica Plc has launched its own rival to Homeserve
Plc after a potential bid for the boiler repair service
provider was scuppered by competition fears. bit.ly/2rkY07h
The Guardian newspaper will soon abandon its European-style
"Berliner" print format and go tabloid to help stem heavy
losses. bit.ly/2rkZ6jt
Sky News
The member-owned convenience store group Nisa Retail is
exploring a shock sell-off that would underline the seismic
shifts taking place across Britain's food retailing industry. bit.ly/2rkFb43
The Independent
Michael Gove has been appointed environment secretary by
Prime Minister Theresa May in her cabinet reshuffle. ind.pn/2rlc3K9
($1 = 0.7855 pounds)
