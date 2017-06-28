PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 28

June 28 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
- The British government will ask companies for their advice
on the process of leaving the European Union under a new forum
that brings business back in from the cold since Theresa May
took over as prime minister last year. bit.ly/2sPeZ5B
- The Bank of England has tightened up mortgage rules first
implemented in 2014, saying that some lenders had forgotten the
lessons of the past. bit.ly/2sOMepE
The Guardian
- The European Union has handed Google a record-breaking
2.42 billion euro ($2.74 billion) fine for abusing its dominance
of the search engine market in building its online shopping
service, in a dramatic decision that has far-reaching
implications for the company. bit.ly/2sOQi9c
- Ladbrokes could face an investigation from the
gambling regulator over an incident in which confidential
information about betting addicts, including photos, names and
addresses, was found in a bin bag on the street. bit.ly/2sOznDK
The Telegraph
- Co-operative Bank is poised to unveil a £700m rescue deal
with its US hedge fund owners that will avert a collapse of the
loss-making lender. bit.ly/2sOzFKQ
- Kit Kat maker Nestlé has launched a 20 billion
Swiss francs ($20.82 billion) share buyback program just days
after prolific US activist investor Dan Loeb disclosed a huge
stake in the company. bit.ly/2sOOeOB
Sky News
- A "powerful" cyberattack that started in Ukraine has
spread across the world, hitting banks, government IT systems
and energy firms. British advertising group WPP said its
computer networks in several locations had been targeted. bit.ly/2sOTDp7
- Addressing company executives at an event, David Davis has
suggested that the UK will be out of the customs union and
single market after March 2019. bit.ly/2sOUKVN
The Independent
- Consumer confidence has collapsed following the General
Election as household finances have come under renewed pressure
and fears grow over the housing market according to Data from
YouGov and the Centre for Economics and Business Research. ind.pn/2sOWU7z
($1 = 0.9604 Swiss francs)
($1 = 0.8821 euros)
