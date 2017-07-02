FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年7月2日 / 晚上10点57分 / 1 天前

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 3

3 分钟阅读

July 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* British tech start-up, Blippar, which once claimed it would be "bigger than the internet," has quietly closed its San Francisco office as part of a cost-cutting drive and launched a search for new funding. (bit.ly/2sC0xuq)

* Deliveroo is in talks with investors including SoftBank Vision Fund, over a bumper fundraising that would value the food delivery service at more than 1 billion pounds ($1.30 billion). (bit.ly/2swk3x2)

The Guardian

* John Varley, the former chief executive of Barclays Plc , will be among three former bankers to appear at Westminster magistrates court on Monday to face charges of fraud for events that took place at the height of the financial crisis. (bit.ly/2sgSLGO)

* Nisa, the convenience chain that is in takeover talks with Sainsbury's, has angered several hundred head office staff by denying them annual bonuses despite hitting performance targets. (bit.ly/2sgLHKo)

The Telegraph

* Electric motor racing series Formula E burned up a net loss of 29.8 million pounds last year as start-up costs accelerated. (bit.ly/2swD96f)

* Insurers face a bigger blow from planned changes to the rules on personal injury damages than from flooding in the North of England, the head of an industry lobby group has claimed. (bit.ly/2uzKTB9)

* Word-of-mouth holiday booking firm Travel Counsellors is considering a stock market float as an option for its next stage of growth. (bit.ly/2ufdJXV)

Sky News

* Tracey McDermott, who quit the Financial Conduct Authority last year after failing to land the top job, will be among about 20 inaugural directors of bank lobbying group UK Finance. (bit.ly/2sg9tWX)

$1 = 0.7681 pounds Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler

