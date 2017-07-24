PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 24

July 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Bakkavor, one of the biggest suppliers of ready meals to Marks & Spencer and Waitrose, is exploring plans for a stock market float that could value it at up to 1.5 billion pounds. bit.ly/2gVBiTo

The top management at Paysafe Group Plc are in line for a 70 million pound shares-based windfall if the payment processor becomes the latest technology company to be sold to foreign bidders. bit.ly/2gUFpyX

The Guardian

Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart Stores Inc , is considering a move for the discount chain B&M European Value Retail SA, in what would be the latest attempt by a major supermarket to diversify in the face of growing competition from cheaper rivals. bit.ly/2gVzpFZ

Liam Fox has conceded Britain is likely to seek a transitional deal until 2022 after leaving the European Union, but said the arrangements should not "drag on" until after the next general election. bit.ly/2gVpRLm

The Telegraph

Under-pressure mining group Acacia Mining Plc is facing a lawsuit in the UK from relatives of people who died at one of its mine sites. bit.ly/2gUFTFh

The BBC is planning to take men off radio and television programmes and replace them with women in an attempt to close the gender pay gap. bit.ly/2gVvwAQ

Sky News

The boss of the UK pensions lifeboat, Alan Rubenstein, is to step down early next year after a near-nine-year tenure. bit.ly/2gVa7rG

Blackstone Group LP has acquired Clarion Events from rival Providence Equity Partners for a deal valued at just under 600 million pounds. bit.ly/2gVpxMw

The Independent

At least 15 Conservative MPs have reportedly agreed to sign a letter of no confidence in Theresa May. ind.pn/2gV31mW (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Peter Cooney)