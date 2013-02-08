PRESS DIGEST - British Business - Feb 8

Feb 8 The Telegraph
MARK CARNEY SIGNALS PUSH FOR UK GROWTH - The future governor of
the Bank of England has signalled he will go for growth when he
takes over in July with a series of radical policy proposals to
rescue the country from its "exceptional" economic problems.
WALL ST HEDGE FUND MANAGER TRIES TO FORCE APPLE TO SHARE OUT ITS
$137 BILLION CASH PILE - One of Wall Street's biggest hedge fund
managers is suing Apple in an attempt to force the
iPhone-maker to give more of its $137.1 billion cash pile to
investors.
FORMER BAUGUR CHAIRMAN JON ASGEIR JOHANNESSON CONVICTED OF TAX
EVASION -Iceland's Supreme Court has convicted the former heads
of Baugur, an Icelandic group that invested heavily in British
retailers and went bust after the nation's economic crash, of
tax evasion.
PEUGEOT REVEALS 4.7 BILLION EURO WRITEDOWN - Embattled French
car company PSA Peugeot Citroen has announced a huge
writedown of 4.7 billion euros for 2012, due to an extremely
difficult European market, but said debt and cash targets for
the year had been met.
The Guardian
BARCLAYS STAFF AWAIT NEWS ON BONUSES
Staff at former Barclays Capital will find out size
of bonuses for 2012 in wake of Libor rigging scandal.
VODAFONE SUFFERS REVENUE SLIP AS EE BROADENS 4G NETWORK
New 4G service covers 45 percent of UK population but Vodafone
says fall is owing to bargain hunters and difficult
Europe market.
The Times
WARNER PUTS THE NEEDLE ON PARLOPHONE FOR 487 MLN STG - Warner
Music has landed a near-500 million pounds blow to its
competitors after snatching the Parlophone label from the ashes
of EMI.