PRESS DIGEST - British Business - July 10

July 10 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
IMF UPGRADES UK GROWTH AS ITS CUTS REST OF THE WORLD
The International Monetary Fund has raised its forecast for
UK's growth this year in the face of sharp cuts to world, U.S.,
euro zone and emerging market predictions as it warned that
"downside risks to global prospects still dominate". ()
RUPERT MURDOCH RECALLED TO FACE MPs OVER SECRET TAPE
Rupert Murdoch has been recalled to face questioning by MPs
after a tape emerged on which he appeared to express regret over
cooperation with police investigating his British newspapers and
describe corrupt payments to public officials for information as
"the culture of Fleet Street".()
UK COAL FALLS INTO HANDS OF STATE PENSION RESCUE SCHEME
AFTER BLAZE
Britain's biggest remaining coal miner has fallen into the
state pension rescue scheme after a devastating fire. ()
The Guardian
SHELL NAMES BEN VAN BEURDEN NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE
Royal Dutch Shell has named Ben van Beurden its
next chief executive from Jan. 1, 2014. He will succeed Peter
Voser, who will leave at the end of March next year after 29
years with the Anglo-Dutch energy giant. ()
CO-OPERATIVE BANK RESCUE DEAL 'COULD RESULT IN
NATIONALISATION'
The Co-operative Bank's 1.5 billion pound ($2.2
billion) rescue package faced sharp criticism on Tuesday from
bondholders who are accusing the City regulator of taking a
punitive and arbitrary approach to the Manchester-based bank's
capital requirements. ()
NYSE BODY TO RUN LIBOR AS CITY ATTEMPTS TO PUT SCANDAL
BEHIND IT
Libor might stand for the London interbank offered rate, but
from next year the scandal-hit benchmark rate will be set by the
body that runs the New York Stock Exchange in the latest attempt
to clean up the City. ()
M&S CHAIRMAN PLEADS FOR TIME AS CLOTHING SALES FALL FURTHER
Marks & Spencer's chairman pleaded with investors to
give the company time to turn around its fortunes on Tuesday
after it reported underlying sales of clothing and non-food
items fell for an eighth consecutive quarter. ()
BRITVIC POURS COLD WATER ON AGREED MERGER WITH RIVAL AG BARR
Two of Britain's biggest soft drinks companies are at
loggerheads after Britvic poured cold water on a
potential merger with AG Barr, despite official
clearance from the Competition Commission. ()
The Times
FLOTATION OF ROYAL MAIL 'WILL LEAD TO STRIKE ACTION'
Plans to give 150,000 Royal Mail workers shares worth up to
2,000 pounds in the flotation of their company were thrown back
at ministers as union leaders said privatisation of the state
postal network would provoke a strike. ()
GSK STRIKES TWO-HANDED BLOW IN CANCER TREATMENT
The big drugs groups' constant battle to discover and
develop new medicines before their rivals was given a twist when
GlaxoSmithKline sought to combine two existing products
- and beat its Swiss rival Roche into the bargain. ()
RECORD DEAL BREAKS TIES BETWEEN CITI AND EMI
Citi has all but ended its troubled relationship with
EMI after offloading the music group's pension scheme in a
record-breaking 1.5 billion pound deal. ()
The Independent
GUY HANDS RESTARTS FLOAT OF GERMAN PROPERTY ARM
Guy Hands's property group Deutsche Annington
revived plans to list its shares on the German stock market. ()
PRU CHIEF FIRES WARNING SHOT OVER INSURANCE SHAKE-UP
Britain's insurers took a fresh sideswipe at the European
Union over the continued uncertainty caused by Solvency II. ()