PRESS DIGEST - British Business - July 12

July 12 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

NO TAX RISES IN A NEW TORY GOVERNMENT, GEORGE OSBORNE SIGNALS

George Osborne has drawn up clear electoral battlelines for 2015 by signalling that the Tories will not raise taxes in a new Government. ()

SWEDISH GOVERNMENT TO BUILD ONE OF LARGEST WINDFARMS IN BRITAIN

State-owned energy company Vattenfall announced on Thursday it will invest 460 million pounds in two UK projects that will supply electricity to 166,000 homes.()

MERVYN KING ENDORSED HELP-TO-BUY, GEORGE OSBORNE TELLS CRITICS

George Osborne has defended his controversial Help-to-Buy mortgage scheme by claiming Sir Mervyn King endorsed it before stepping down as Bank of England Governor. ()

TROUBLED CO-OP SCRAPS CUSTOMER GUARANTEES

The struggling Co-operative Bank is removing the customer service guarantees that it used to differentiate itself from most other banks. ()

F-TYPE HELPS DRIVE JAGUAR LAND ROVER SALES TO RECORD HIGH

The new F-Type sports car has helped drive sales at Jaguar Land Rover to a record high. ()

The Guardian

FRAUD OFFICE CALLED IN AFTER G4S 'OVERCHARGES' FOR TAGGING

The Serious Fraud Office has been called in by the justice secretary to investigate the private security company G4S for overcharging tens of millions of pounds on electronic tagging contracts for offenders. ()

EASYJET FOUNDER FAILS TO STOP £8BN AIRCRAFT ORDER

EasyJet's shareholders have rubberstamped a deal to buy 135 new aircraft - despite the opposition of the airline's founder, Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou. ()

BRITVIC AND AG BARR MERGER FIZZLES OUT

A planned merger between soft drink makers Britvic and AG Barr has collapsed after Britvic rejected a new proposal from its smaller rival. ()

The Times

HR CHIEF CATHERINE BROWN IS BANK OF ENGLAND'S FIRST DEPARTURE

The first high-profile departure from the Bank of England since the arrival of its new Governor was announced yesterday, with the human resources director saying that she plans to return to the private sector. ()

NATIONWIDE FACES 1.8 BLN STG CAPITAL SQUEEZE

Nationwide Building Society needs to raise 1.8 billion pounds to meet regulatory requirements on its capital strength, a leading ratings agency has said. ()

TCHENGUIZ LAWSUIT ON HOLD AS SFO SIFTS THROUGH PILES OF EVIDENCE

The Tchenguiz brothers will have to wait for their day in court after the Serious Fraud Office revealed it needed to push back the trial of their 300 million pound damages action by at least six months. ()

The Independent

EUROPEAN TELECOMS FIRMS RAIDED IN ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION

Brussels' competition watchdog has raided the offices of three of Europe's largest telecoms groups as part of an investigation into whether they are limiting customer access to services such as Skype and YouTube. ()

GLAXO FACES INVESTIGATION INTO ALLEGED CORRUPTION IN CHINA

Senior executives at Britain's biggest drug maker, GlaxoSmithKline, are facing a criminal investigation in China for allegedly bribing officials as the company stands accused of being at the centre of a "huge" scheme to raise drug prices in the country. ()