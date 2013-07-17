PRESS DIGEST - British Business - July 17

July 17 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
VODAFONE FREE TO COMPLETE 9 BLN STG KABEL DEAL AFTER LIBERTY
ADMITS DEFEAT
Vodafone is free to complete a 9.1-billion-pound
($13.76 billion) deal for Germany's largest cable company, Kabel
Deutschland, after rival bidder Liberty Global
admitted defeat. ()
BANKERS 'TRIED TO MANIPULATE QE', SAYS BOE'S PAUL FISHER
Traders are being investigated for attempting to rip off
taxpayers by manipulating quantitative easing as the Bank of
England desperately tried to rescue the economy two years ago.
()
GOLDMAN QUARTERLY PROFITS MORE THAN DOUBLE TO $1.93 BLN
Goldman Sachs more than doubled its profits in the
second quarter, exceeding analysts' expectations after a jump in
fixed-income trading. ()
SIRIUS SPOOKS MARKET OVER YORKSHIRE POTASH MINE PLANS
Shares in Sirius Minerals, the company aiming to
revitalise British mining, dropped more than 20 percent as
investors took fright at an update over planning permissions. ()
The Guardian
BARCLAYS FACES MULTIMILLION-POUND BILL TO LURE FINANCE
DIRECTOR FROM NEW YORK
Barclays' new Finance Director Tushar Morzaria is
set to earn 6 million pounds a year in salary and bonuses - and
receive potentially millions in shares to compensate him for
awards he loses by leaving JP Morgan Chase. ()
BOSTOCK QUITS ASOS AFTER SIX MONTHS
Kate Bostock, the former head of fashion for Marks & Spencer
, where she was once tipped for the top job, has quit
ASOS after just six months, with the chief executive
and co-founder Nick Robertson saying it was a "mistake" to hire
her. ()
POST OFFICE WORKERS TO STRIKE OVER PLANS TO MOVE 'CROWN'
BRANCHES
Post Office workers have announced strike action for
Wednesday as a dispute over plans to move 70 large high-street
post offices into shops nears its fifth month. ()
The Times
MARK CARNEY CAN BREATHE EASY AFTER INFLATION MISSES
FORECASTS
The new Governor of the Bank of England has avoided by the
skin of his teeth having to send the Chancellor a letter
explaining why inflation is above target in his first few weeks
in office. ()
WATER COMPANIES 'TAKE MONEY FROM CUSTOMERS TO PAY THEIR
INVESTORS'
David Cameron will be confronted today over claims that
"profiteering" water companies are doling out huge windfalls to
their shareholders at the expense of consumers. ()
PENSION PROVIDER FALLS VICTIM TO 1.4 MLN STG SUPPLIER
SWINDLE
The body set up to administer workplace pensions for
millions of low earners has admitted that it was defrauded out
of 1.4 million pounds by conmen posing as one of its suppliers.
()
The Independent
GLAXO BOSS CONFESSES IN CHINESE TRIAL BY TELEVISION
One of GlaxoSmithKline's top executives in China was
filmed in a bedraggled state "confessing" to bribery claims at
Britain's biggest drugmaker on Chinese state TV. ()
INSURANCE BROKING GIANT FINED 7 MLN STG FOR MIS-SELLING
'EXTRAS'
Britain's biggest high street insurer Swinton was slapped
with a 7.4 million pound fine after it was caught mis-selling
"add-on" insurance to more than 650,000 people. ()
CHINA IS LIKELY BUYER AS GLENCORE XSTRATA OFFLOADS PERUVIAN
PRIZE
Glencore Xstrata put its $5 billion Las Bambas
copper project up for sale to meet a crucial condition of being
allowed to form the wheat-trading-to-coal-mining empire. ()