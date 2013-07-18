PRESS DIGEST - British Business - July 18

July 18 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
BRITISH EXECUTIVE AT GLAXOSMITHKLINE BANNED FROM LEAVING
CHINA
A senior British executive at GlaxoSmithKline has
been banned from leaving China as authorities investigate
multi-million pound bribery claims against the drugs giant. ()
YOU'RE IMPOVERISHING THOUSANDS OF PENSIONERS, CO-OP'S
REGULATOR TOLD
Britain's financial regulator has been accused of
impoverishing savers by ordering the troubled Co-operative Bank
to suspend 7 million pounds of interest payments to
bondholders last week. ()
BT AND GOVERNMENT ATTACKED ON BROADBAND
Telecoms executives attacked the Government for "moving the
goalposts" on a subsidy scheme to provide superfast broadband to
rural homes and businesses so that BT was effectively
awarded 1.2 billion pounds in public money without competition.
()
ACTIVIST INVESTOR NELSON PELTZ PUSHES PEPSI TO BUY
CADBURY-OWNER MONDELEZ
Activist investor Nelson Peltz says he wants soft drinks
giant PepsiCo to buy Cadbury owner Mondelez and
spin off its own underperforming beverage unit. ()
The Guardian
BARCLAYS FIGHTS U.S. ELECTRICITY PRICE MANIPULATION FINE
THROUGH THE COURTS
Barclays has pledged to fight a $470 million
penalty for allegedly manipulating electricity prices in
California by taking the case through the U.S. judicial system.
()
SEVERN TRENT SPENT 19 MLN STG FENDING OFF TAKEOVER APPROACH
Severn Trent has revealed that it ran up a
19-million-pound bill - almost 9 percent of this year's pretax
profit - fending off a takeover approach. ()
UK UNEMPLOYMENT FALLS 57,000 TO 2.51 MLN, OFFICIAL DATA
SHOWS
The number of people claiming unemployment benefit dropped
by 21,200 in June, the fastest rate of decline in three years.
()
HEATHROW THIRD RUNWAY PLANS WILL BRING 'LOUDER SKY OF
SOUND', SAY OPPONENTS
Heathrow airport has revealed three proposals for a third
runway, putting tens of thousands of homes either under new
flight paths or at risk of demolition. ()
The Times
MPC UNANIMOUS ON HOLDING OFF ON STIMULUS
Mark Carney has received an early vote of confidence from
colleagues at the Bank of England, with the Monetary Policy
Committee voting unanimously against a resumption of economic
stimulus at the latest meeting. ()
OSBORNE MUST TRY HARDER TO DRIVE RECOVERY, WARNS IMF
The International Monetary Fund has renewed its call for the
Chancellor to do more to boost the sluggish economy, just days
after raising its growth forecast for Britain. ()
J.C. FLOWERS TO BUY HALF OF NORTHERN ROCK LOANS
An American private equity company is set to buy 450 million
pounds of Northern Rock loans from the government in what will
be one of the biggest deals of its type. ()
The Independent
SMITHS WARNS PROFITS WILL BE HIT BY PROBLEMS IN DETECTION
DIVISION
The airport security-scanner maker Smiths Group
warned that problems at its detection business would knock 15
million pounds off operating profit this year. ()