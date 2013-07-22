PRESS DIGEST - British Business - July 22

July 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

BRITISH CONSULTANT DETAINED IN CHINA'S GSK PROBE

A British consultant who specialises in fraud investigations in China has been detained as part of the country's probe into GlaxoSmithKline's 320-million-pound alleged bribery scandal. ()

NEXT CHIEF WARNS OF TAX RISK FOR DIGITAL START-UPS

An online sales tax would be an "extremely backward step" that could wipe out many digital start-ups, Lord Wolfson, the chief executive of Next Plc, has claimed. ()

JOHN LEWIS TO 'REPATRIATE' TEXTILE MANUFACTURING IN MADE IN BRITAIN PUSH

High street giant John Lewis is looking to bring textile manufacturing back to the UK from foreign factories as part of its biggest ever campaign to sell more "British-made" goods. ()

The Guardian

BP EFFORT TO SHUT DOWN COMPENSATION PROGRAM BLOCKED BY JUDGE

A US judge refused on Friday to temporarily shut down a multibillion-dollar settlement program for compensating victims of BP Plc's 2010 Gulf oil spill, saying he has seen no evidence of widespread fraud among the tens of thousands of claims. ()

The Times

SALES TAX WOULD KILL GROWTH AND JOBS, SAY ONLINE RETAILERS

Furious internet retailers including Ocado Group Plc , Shop Direct and Boden have lashed out at their high street counterparts over demands for a special online sales tax. ()

MOTHERCARE SEEKS BOOST FROM ROYAL APPOINTMENT WITH MIDWIFE

Mothercare Plc is hoping to capitalise on the arrival of the royal baby by launching a themed range. The new range of clothes, prams and undisclosed "fun" ideas are ready to be rolled out when the Duchess of Cambridge gives birth but, out of respect, not a day before. ()

The Independent

IT'S NOT EQUALITY YET, BUT 2012 SAW MORE WOMEN ON FTSE BOARDS

Nearly half of all first-time directors appointed at Britain's biggest companies last year were women, offering renewed hope that the government target of a 25 percent female make-up of FTSE 100 boards by 2015 will be met. ()

INVESTORS WAIT ON BSKYB BUYBACK DECISION

BSkyB investors will be eager to see whether the pay-TV giant announces another big share buyback or if it wants to conserve cash for its Premier League football war with BT Group Plc. ()

UPBEAT FORECASTS ADDS TO OPTIMISM OVER ECONOMIC RECOVERY

The UK recovery will pick up pace this week as official estimates reveal the strongest advance for the economy since last summer's London Olympic Games. ()