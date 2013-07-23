PRESS DIGEST - British Business - July 23

July 23 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
BLOW FOR YAHOO! AS BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR DAN LOEB SELLS STAKE
Technology giant Yahoo! Inc suffered a blow to its
turnaround hopes after hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb sold out
most of his stake in the company for $520 million just over a
year after engineering a boardroom coup.
ASTRAZENECA WORKER DETAINED IN CHINA
Officers from the Public Security Bureau are said to have
detained an AstraZeneca Plc employee after visiting the
drugmaker's sales office in Citic Square, Shanghai, on Friday.
NETFLIX SHARES DIVE AFTER MISSING ESTIMATES
Netflix Inc grew revenues by a fifth to $1.07
billion in the second quarter, in line with expectations, but
shares in the online television and film provider plummeted in
after hours trading, after subscriber numbers missed analysts'
forecasts.
The Guardian
GLAXOSMITHKLINE SAYS EXECUTIVES 'BREACHED CHINESE LAW'
GlaxoSmithKline Plc's bribery scandal deepened on
Monday when it said that some of its executives in China
appeared to have broken the law. Abbas Hussain, the drugmaker's
head of emerging markets, said that employees 'acted outside of
our processes' and the company would review its business model
in China.
COMPETITION COMMISSION URGES SHAKEUP OF ACCOUNTANCY MARKET
Britain's largest companies should put their accounting
business up for tender every five years, the Competition
Commission has said, as part of an investigation into the
dominance of the big four accountancy groups.
The Times
THREE WALK FREE AS ISOFT CASE IS FILED UNDER 'EMBARRASSING'
After seven years, two trials and a 5-million-pound bill,
the Financial Conduct Authority has had to abandon the
prosecution of three former directors of iSoft Group Pty
Ltd saying that it would not seek a third trial of the
executives on charges that they misled investors in the once
high-flying Manchester-based software company.
KING GOES BACK TO SCHOOL DURING HIS 'GAP HALF-YEAR'
Mervyn King, the former Bank of England governor, will
return to the world of academia this autumn when he takes up a
visiting professorship for a term in Manhattan.
The Independent
GOLDMAN SACHS IN SPOTLIGHT OVER 'ALUMINIUM PRICE-HIKE'
SCANDAL
Goldman Sachs Group Inc is at the centre of another
potential London-linked scandal after U.S. watchdogs kicked off
investigations into practices that could have hiked the price of
aluminium and damaged the world's economy.
UK AND U.S. REGULATORS FINE TRADER MICHAEL COSCIA $3 MLN FOR
'MANIPULATION OF OIL MARKET'
Michael Coscia, a trader who made millions of U.S. dollars
by moving the price of commodities, ranging from oil to wheat,
has been fined around $3.1 million by authorities in the UK and
the United States.