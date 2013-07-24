PRESS DIGEST - British Business - July 24

July 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

RBS CHIEF APPOINTMENT COULD COME NEXT WEEK

Royal Bank of Scotland is close to appointing a new chief executive to replace outgoing boss Stephen Hester, with an announcement expected as early as next week. ()

FIRMS 'COULD QUIT UK' IF HEATHROW WAS SHUT

Businesses that employ thousands of people around Heathrow have said that they would not relocate if the airport was shut down and would consider leaving the UK entirely. ()

The Guardian

UK ECONOMIC RECOVERY EXPECTED TO GATHER PACE IN OFFICIAL GDP FIGURES

After a modest 0.3 percent increase at the start of 2013, which scotched fears of a renewed slide into recession, experts have pencilled in GDP growth of 0.6 percent, or perhaps even better. ()

SWISSCOM CHIEF EXECUTIVE FOUND DEAD IN SUSPECTED SUICIDE

The boss of Switzerland's biggest telecoms group, Swisscom AG, has been found dead at his flat in what police suspect was a suicide. The company said in a statement that an investigation into the exact circumstances of Carsten Schloter's death is under way and no further details are being disclosed out of consideration for the family. ()

The Times

FIRMS DIP A TOE BACK IN LENDING WATER AS RECOVERY GATHERS PACE

Signs of an economic recovery have been reinforced by a rare monthly rise in business lending and stronger mortgage approvals and credit card lending. The British Bankers' Association reported that net lending by its members to businesses rose by 172 million pounds in June, the first such rise since January. ()

ONE HUB FITS ALL CANNOT BE THE ANSWER, SAYS GATWICK

The owner of Gatwick has proposed building a second runway as part of a plan to create a "constellation" of competing airports around London. Stewart Wingate, Gatwick's chief executive, insisted on Tuesday that a single "mega-hub" for the South East was not necessary - and that London would be better served by a selection of medium-sized airports. ()

The Independent

MORE ASTRAZENECA STAFF HELD IN CHINA AS GSK CRISIS DEEPENS

Two more AstraZeneca Plc sales executives have been arrested by Chinese police, but the drugs giant still maintains the swoop had nothing to do with China's wide-ranging crackdown on bribery in the pharmaceutical industry. ()

APPLE PROFIT SOARS TO 23 BLN STG ON BACK OF IPHONE SALES

Solid iPhone sales helped Apple Inc to beat Wall Street expectations last night, with the Californian technology giant surpassing hopes for both quarterly earnings and revenues as investors clamour for new products. ()