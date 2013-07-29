PRESS DIGEST - British Business - July 29

July 29 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
BARCLAYS TO SEEK CASH AS 7 BLN STG CAPITAL HOLE LOOMS
Barclays PLc could on Tuesday announce plans to
raise billions of pounds from shareholders as provisions against
past mis-selling scandals continue to rise.
HEATHROW TO TRACK CUSTOMERS THROUGH AIRPORT TO CUT COST OF
DELAYS
Passengers at Heathrow are being tracked through the airport
to reduce delays to planes and help save airlines millions of
pounds.
BEING IN EU IS GOOD FOR BRITAIN, SAYS DARROCH
Jeremy Darroch, the chief executive of BSkyB, has
cautioned against an exit form the European Union, arguing that
membership of the bloc remains good for British business.
However, he said that cutting ties to the EU would have little
impact on BSkyB as a business because it competes for rights
deals only against UK rivals.
The Guardian
SPORTS DIRECT: 90 PCT OF STAFF ON ZERO-HOUR CONTRACTS
Britain's biggest sporting goods retailer Sports Direct
International Plc's entire 20,000 part-time workforce
are employed on zero-hour contracts at a time when 2,000
full-time staff are about to cash in bonuses of up to 100,000
pounds.
The Times
RIVALS THROW DOWN GAUNTLET TO SORRELL WITH $35 BLN MERGER
Sir Martin Sorrell's WPP Plc faces the loss of its
position as the world's biggest advertising and marketing
company after Omnicom and Publicis unveiled
plans for a $35.1 billion merger.
IDLE RIGS POUR COLD WATER OVER NORTH SEA BOOM
Oil and gas platforms in the North Sea are spending an
average of 146 days a year idle, twice as long as four years
ago, threatening to stymie a forecast mini production boom and
leave a giant hole in the Treasury's coffers.
The Independent
CUTS AFTER 2015 ELECTION 'WILL SLOW GROWTH'
The Centre for Economics and Business Research revised its
2013 growth forecast to 1 per cent as a recovering housing
market buoys consumer spending. But delayed spending cuts will
bite in 2016, slowing growth from 1.5 percent to 1.3 percent, it
added.
MEGA-PROJECTS CROSSRAIL AND HS2 FACING COST HIKE ON SKILLS
GAP
The Crossrail and High Speed Two mega-projects could be
"thousands" of engineers short during peak periods of
construction, a leading recruitment firm to both infrastructure
projects has warned.