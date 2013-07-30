PRESS DIGEST - British Business - July 30

July 30 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
DELOITTE TO FACE 20 MLN STG FINE OVER MG ROVER SALE
Deloitte & Touche LLP faces a fine of up to 20
million pounds and the suspension of one of its partners after a
tribunal ruled the accountants had shown a "deliberate
disregard" for professional ethics in its handling of the sale
of defunct carmaker MG Rover Group.
()
U.S. SHALE THREATENS SAUDI FUNDING CRISIS AND DEMISE OF OPEC
Saudi Arabia and the OPEC oil states must wean their
economies off energy exports immediately or spiral into decline
as America's shale revolution shatters the world order, a top
Saudi business leader has warned.
()
The Guardian
PRESSURE MOUNTS ON SPORTS DIRECT OVER ZERO-HOURS CONTRACTS
Pressure is mounting on Mike Ashley and his Sports Direct
empire over its use of zero-hours contracts for
part-time employees as the Unite trade union demanded a meeting
with the billionaire businessman.
()
PUBLICIS-OMNICOM DEAL FACES SIGNIFICANT HURDLES, SAYS MARTIN
SORRELL
Sir Martin Sorrell, chief executive of the advertising giant
WPP Plc, has labelled a proposed merger between rivals
Publicis Groupe SA and Omnicom Group Inc as
"brave and surprising", and suggested the deal still faces
significant barriers.
()
The Times
BARCLAYS GOES CAP IN HAND TO ITS ARMY OF INVESTORS FOR 5 BLN
STG
Barclays Plc is set to tap ordinary shareholders
for more than 5 billion pounds on Tuesday as it seeks to
confront continuing doubts about its balance sheet strength and
to make further provision for mis-sold payment protection
insurance plans and swaps to small companies.
()
FLY SLOWLY, RYANAIR TELLS PILOTS, WE NEED TO MAKE THE FUEL
GO FURTHER
Pilots at Ryanair Holdings Plc have been ordered to
ease off the throttle and fly more slowly in the famously frugal
airline's latest wheeze to save money. The introduction of the
go-slow will add an average of two minutes to every hour's
flying time across Europe, an initiative intended to reduce its
fuel bill.
()
The Independent
U.S. DRUG COMPANY PAYS PREMIUM FOR TAX HAVEN WITH $8.6 BLN
IRISH TAKEOVER
U.S. pharmaceutical company Perrigo Co has agreed
to buy Irish drug maker Elan Corp Plc for $8.6 billion,
in a deal which will allow it to slash the amount it pays in tax
almost in half.
()
METRO BANK STILL IN THE RED DESPITE CUSTOMER GROWTH
Metro Bank, the first new bank to open on Britain's high
streets in more than a century, increased its number of account
holders by 54 percent during the first half of the year but
still remained loss making.