PRESS DIGEST - British Business - August 7

The Telegraph

MEGGITT TARGETS ENERGY DEAL AS IT SEES KEY MARKET RECOVER

Aerospace and defence components group Meggitt said it had at least 500 million pounds ($769.20 million) of firepower for acquisitions as it posted an underlying 7 percent rise in half-year profits and flagged the start of a recovery in crucial after-market sales. ()

888 STRIKES NEW JERSEY DEAL WITH CAESARS

Online gaming group 888 Holdings is preparing a major push into America after signing an agreement with U.S. casino giant Caesars Interactive Entertainment, which will allow it to offer casino and poker games to punters in the state of New Jersey. ()

The Guardian

MCDONALD'S TIES NINE OUT OF 10 WORKERS TO ZERO-HOURS CONTRACTS

McDonald's has emerged as potentially the biggest zero-hours employer in the private sector after admitting that it employs 90 percent of its entire workforce in Britain, or 82,800 staff, on the controversial terms. ()

STANDARD CHARTERED PROFITS DOWN AFTER $1 BLN KOREAN WRITE-OFF

Standard Chartered took a $1 billion hit against its business in South Korea in the first half, driving a 17 percent fall in profits. ()

TESCO REVAMP LOOKS TO STOP GIANT STORES BECOMING A WHITE ELEPHANT

Bigger is no longer better - at least for supermarkets. After more than two decades of opening ever larger stores, shopping habits are changing fast and supermarket bosses are having to hastily rethink their business model. ()

GREGGS BLAMES HEATWAVE FOR PROFITS WARNING

Bakery chain Greggs said it would take two to three years to turn the business around as it issued another profits warning and said sales had been hit by the heatwave. ()

BRITISH FACTORY OUTPUT RISE OF 1.9 PCT BRINGS HOPE TO MANUFACTURING SECTOR

Britain's factories are boosting their output sharply amid signs that the pickup in the economy is spreading to the recession-battered manufacturing sector. ()

The Times

DIXONS STARTS CLOCK ON FASTER DELIVERIES

The owner of Currys and PC World is introducing the deliveries, priced 14.99 pounds, for customers who order by 9 am - the first time that such a service has been available in the electrical goods sector. ()

HELP TO BUY MAY CREATE NEW HOUSING BUBBLE, WARNS FITCH

The Government's Help to Buy Scheme risks enriching builders and banks while jeopardising the country's fragile housing market recovery, one of the world's biggest credit rating agencies has warned. ()

The Independent

MO FARAH BACKS CAMPAIGN TO SAVE BARCLAYS MONEY TRANSFER SERVICE

A petition signed by 20,000 people is to be handed in to Downing Street urging Barclays to keep a service that allows people living in Britain to send small amounts of money to family and friends in developing nations. ()