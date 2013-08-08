PRESS DIGEST - British Business - August 8

Aug 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

FORMER UNITED UTILITIES CHIEF PHILIP GREEN TO FRONT RBS BRANCH BID

The former chief executive of United Utilities, Philip Green, will front a bid backed by the Church of England to buy 315 branches from Royal Bank of Scotland. ()

OLD MUTUAL PROFITS RISE 14 PCT TO 801 MLN STG

Old Mutual reported a double-digit rise in pretax profit for the first six months of the year to 801 million pounds ($1.24 billion), driven by a strong performance from its asset management business. ()

The Guardian

INTEREST RATES TO REMAIN LOW UNTIL WELL AFTER 2015 ELECTION, SAYS CARNEY

The new governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, has signalled that Britain's ultra-low interest rates would remain unchanged until well after the 2015 general election as he stressed that only a big fall in unemployment would bring an end to the cheap money of the past four years. ()

VODAFONE LURES 4G CUSTOMERS WITH MUSIC AND FOOTBALL

Customers of Britain's third largest mobile network will pay 5 pounds a month more for access to live coverage of more than 100 Premier League games and the Spotify service. ()

SPORTS DIRECT FORMER EMPLOYEE TAKES LEGAL ACTION OVER ZERO-HOURS CONTRACTS

A former Sports Direct employee has launched a legal action against the company over its use of zero-hours contracts in a case that could set a precedent for hundreds of thousands of British workers hired under the controversial employment terms. ()

EX-DIAGEO BOSS CASHES IN 1 MLN STG WITH MORE SHARES

The Times

NHS GETS 500 MLN STG BAILOUT TO HEAD OFF WINTER CARE CRISIS

Overstretched A&E departments will get a 250 million pound bailout this winter as ministers scramble to prevent another emergency care crisis. ()

BUPA ACCUSED OF 'BLACKMAIL' AFTER CUTTING FEES TO DOCTORS

A steep rise in profits at Bupa in Britain has infuriated doctors who have had to deal with cuts in their fees for most surgical procedures over the past year. ()

The Independent

THOMSON AND FIRST CHOICE PARENT TUI TRAVEL CONFIDENT DESPITE HEATWAVE BLOW

Thomson and First Choice parent TUI Travel said the recent heatwave knocked UK sales growth, but insisted summer trading was strong thanks to growing consumer confidence. ()

FCA probes UK annuity sales to ensure pensioners get fair deal

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority is considering action to ensure pensioners are not duped into buying annuities that give them a poor deal for their life savings by financial services firms. ()