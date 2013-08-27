PRESS DIGEST - British Business - Aug 27

Aug 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

FINANCE BOSS OF ZURICH INSURANCE FOUND DEAD AT HIS HOME

Pierre Wauthier, the chief financial officer of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd, has been found dead on Monday morning in his apartment in Zug, Switzerland.

JOHN LEWIS TO OPEN WESTFIELD LONDON STORE

The department store chain John Lewis is close to agreeing a deal to open its fourth London store at an extension of the Westfield shopping centre.

The Guardian

BUSINESS BOOMING FOR PUBS, RESTAURANTS AND LEGAL FIRMS

Pubs, hotels, restaurants, accountants and legal firms have enjoyed their strongest three months of trade since the beginning of the financial crisis, strengthening hopes that the UK economy is heading into a solid recovery.

The Times

TELEFONICA AND AMERICA MOVIL CAN THINK BIG AFTER DEAL GETS MEXICAN WAVE THROUGH

Carlos Slim revitalised one of the biggest corporate deals of the year on Monday by giving his blessing to the sale of Germany's third-biggest mobile operator to the owner of O2. Telefonica, the Spanish telecoms company, improved its 8.1 billion euros offer to buy E-Plus from KPN, the Dutch mobile operator in which Mr Slim has a near-30 per cent stake, to 8.55 billion euros (7.3 billion pounds).

ASTRAZENECA BOLSTERS ITS CANCER TREATMENTS

Astrazeneca Plc, one of Britain's biggest pharmaceuticals companies, has bought its second cancer drug company in the space of four months as it continues to restock its medicines cabinet. The drugmaker agreed to pay up to $500 million for the privately held American biotech company Amplimmune.

The Independent

FINANCE BOSSES PUZZLED BY AUDIT REFORM PLANS

The finance bosses of the country's biggest firms have claimed that they "don't understand" the Competition Commission's hard-hitting proposals to reform the audit market, which is dominated by just four accountants.

PAY HIKE SEES FTSE 100 FINANCE HEADS AVERAGE 1.7 MLN POUNDS

Finance chiefs of FTSE 100 companies enjoy an average pay packet of 1.7 million pounds a year, after those in this key role at UK-listed firms saw an inflation-busting 4.7 percent average pay hike in the past year, according to figures published by research firm Incomes Data Services.