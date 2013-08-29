PRESS DIGEST -British Business - Aug 29

Aug 29 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
TESCO SUFFERS SETBACK AS AUGUST SALES FALL IN THE UK
Tesco Plc, Britain's biggest retailer, has suffered
a setback in the battle to get its domestic business back on
track after sales lagged behind its rivals in August.
JAMMIE DODGER MAKER BURTON'S UP FOR SALE
Burton's Biscuit Company, the maker of Jammie Dodgers, Wagon
Wheels, and Maryland chocolate chip cookies, is officially up
for sale with a price tag of around 350 million pounds.
The Guardian
BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR REITERATES PLEDGE ON LOW INTEREST
RATES
Mark Carney, the governor of the Bank of England, sought to
convince a sceptical City that borrowing costs will remain on
hold for the next three years, as he warned that Britain needed
a prolonged period of low interest rates to make up the ground
lost during the recession.
POLICE CALLED IN OVER ALLEGED FRAUD BY SERCO STAFF
The justice secretary, Chris Grayling, has called in the
City of London police to investigate alleged fraud by Serco
Group Plc staff working on a 285 million pound contract
to transport prisoners to and from courts across London and East
Anglia.
The Times
RYANAIR GOES ON ATTACK AFTER IT LOSES GRIP ON AER LINGUS
British competition watchdog has ordered Ryanair Holdings
Plc to reduce its 30 per cent stake in Aer Lingus Group
Plc. The airline said on Wednesday that the decision
was "bizarre and manifestly wrong" and that it intended to
appeal.
NEW CHIEF ASHLEY ALMANZA TAKES STEPS TO UNSHACKLE G4S
Private security company G4S Plc has raised 350
million pounds from shareholders and sold businesses in Canada
and Colombia as its new chief executive tries to steady the
ship.
The Independent
UNION CALLS FOR INQUIRY INTO TIMING OF CITY BONUS 'SCAM'
One of Britain's biggest trade unions, Unite, has demanded
an investigation into the mass shifting of City bonus payments
into April to take advantage of the 5 pence cut in the 50 pence
top rate of tax by the Chancellor, George Osborne.
RETAILERS IN HIRING MOOD AS HIGH STREET GETS TRIPLE BOOST
The UK's retailers embarked on the biggest hiring spree in
more than a decade in August as a feelgood cocktail of good
weather, sporting success and a royal baby kept consumers
spending, the CBI said on Wednesday.