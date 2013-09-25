PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 25

Sept 25 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
CENTRICA CLAIMS LABOUR'S ENERGY PRICE FREEZE COULD PUT IT
OUT OF BUSINESS
Britain's biggest energy supplier, Centrica Plc, has
claimed it could not "continue to operate" if Labour's price
freeze were implemented while costs are rising.
()
EUROZONE STILL POSES RISK TO GLOBAL RECOVERY, SAYS OECD
The eurozone economy will not grow until 2014 and could
still shatter the global recovery, the Organisation for Economic
Cooperation and Development (OECD) has warned. Pier Carlo
Padoan, the OECD's chief economist, said he expected growth in
the 17-nation bloc to be negative this year, despite several
countries showing signs of recovery.
()
The Guardian
BRITISH AIRWAYS CHIEF ATTACKS HEATHROW BOSS FOR 'RIPPING OFF
PASSENGERS'
Willie Walsh, chief executive of British Airways' parent
company IAG, has accused Heathrow of ripping off
passengers and employing too many overpaid staff, calling for
the airport's chief executive to be replaced.
()
NOKIA ADMITS MISTAKE OVER STEPHEN ELOP'S 18.8M PAYOFF
Risto Siilasmaa, the chairman of Nokia, has
admitted that he accidentally misled the public and Finland's
prime minister over an 18.8 million euro ($25.37 million) payoff
to former chief executive Stephen Elop triggered by the sale of
the mobile phone business to Microsoft Corp.
()
The Times
HSBC HIRES 3,000 AS BANKS RUSH TO BOLSTER COMPLIANCE
HSBC Holdings Plc, the bank that was fined a record
$1.9 billion after an investigation into money laundering for
terrorists and Mexican drug dealers, is to take on 3,000 more
compliance officers.
()
ICAP POISED TO PAY THE PENALTY IN LIBOR CASE
ICAP Plc, one of London's leading brokerage firms,
is on Wednesday expected to face civil penalties of about $100
million from British and American watchdogs over its alleged
role in Libor-rigging.
()
The Independent
BANK IN FIGHTBACK ON FORWARD GUIDANCE
Senior members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) have
come out in force to defend the Bank of England's flagship
forward-guidance policy. On Tuesday, David Miles, an external
member of the MPC, rebuked those who claim guidance has
backfired as guilty of "Alice in Wonderland logic". And Paul
Tucker, the outgoing deputy Governor, in a separate speech, said
criticisms of the Bank's knock-out clauses attached to forward
guidance are "a bit silly".
()
LORD BROWNE RETURNS TO STOCK MARKET AS RIVERSTONE UNVEILS
1.5 BLN STG IPO
Lord Browne of Madingley, the former BP Plc chief
executive, is to return to the London Stock Exchange after his
latest venture, the private equity firm Riverstone, announced
plans to raise up to 1.5 billion pounds by listing a new energy
vehicle in the City.