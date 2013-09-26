PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 26

Sept 26 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
ICAP FINED 55 MLN STG OVER LIBOR RIGGING SCANDAL
ICAP Plc has been fined 55 million pounds ($88.37
million) by U.S. and British regulators after admitting its role
in the Libor-rigging scandal that has already seen three major
banks pay more than 1 billion pounds in financial penalties.
()
BAE SUBMITS UAE TYPHOON BID
BAE Systems Plc has formally submitted a bid to
build 60 Eurofighter Typhoon jets for the United Arab Emirates
(UAE), stepping up its attempt to strike a deal that could
support thousands of UK jobs and is vital for the company's
prospects. ()
The Guardian
BANK OF ENGLAND HOLDS OFF ACTION ON HOUSE PRICES DESPITE
BUBBLE FEARS
The Bank of England has stepped back from taking immediate
action to cool the housing market but is monitoring property
values closely after house prices returned to their pre-crisis
levels. ()
SOUTH AFRICAN MINERS WIN LANDMARK PAYOUT AGAINST ANGLO
AMERICAN
South African miners who developed tuberculosis working in
gold mines have won a landmark payout from London-listed mining
company Anglo American Plc. It is the first successful
case brought by gold miners suffering tuberculosis or silicosis
and is expected to lead to a string of other settlements. ()
The Times
OSBORNE THROWS DOWN LATE LEGAL CHALLENGE TO BONUS CAP
In a surprise move on Wednesday, the Treasury said that it
had lodged its objection with the European Court of Justice on
the grounds that the bonus cap would drive up salaries and would
lead to banks finding other ways, such as paying bigger
pensions, to combat the pay limitation.
()
MANDELSON SAYS MILIBAND ENERGY PLEDGE COULD BE SEEN AS
LABOUR GOING BACKWARDS
Lord Mandelson, the architect of new Labour and one of the
leading lights behind the party's three election victories, has
warned Ed Miliband that he risks accusations of taking the party
backwards. This follows Miliband's controversial pledge to
freeze energy bills with further threats of market intervention.
()
The Independent
EXCLUSIVE: CONFLICT ROW AS MOD TOP BRASS JOIN CONTRACTORS
The Ministry of Defence's relationship with big business is
under fire as it emerged that the former head of strategic
weapons is now working for an engineering giant which is bidding
for sensitive military contracts.
()
HALF OF UK STOCKS ARE OWNED BY FOREIGNERS
More than half of the value of the UK stock market is owned
by foreign investors, according to the Office for National
Statistics. At the end of 2012, an estimated 53.2 percent of the
market value of British listed firms belonged to investors from
the "rest of the world", up significantly from 43.4 percent in
2010.