PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 27

The Telegraph
GEORGE OSBORNE ROWS BACK ON 'HELP TO BUY'
George Osborne has rowed back on his flagship Help to Buy
scheme by giving the Bank of England more scope to warn the
government of a housing bubble.
G4S PREPARING JOINT BID WITH FRENCH TO PRINT BRITISH
BANKNOTES
G4S Plc is preparing a joint bid with French
printing company Oberthur Technologies for the 1
billion pound ($1.6 billion) contract to produce Britain's
banknotes.
The Guardian
ED MILIBAND'S ENERGY PRICE FREEZE WINS BACKING OF CONSUMER
GROUPS
Leaders of consumer and energy groups have rallied to
support Ed Miliband's proposals to freeze prices and shake up
the power market, saying his initiative had exploded outdated
ideas that radical reform was not necessary or possible.
LADBROKES ISSUES THIRD PROFIT WARNING FOR 2013 AMID TAKEOVER
RUMOURS
Ladbrokes Plc has issued its third profit warning
this year, heaping pressure on chief executive Richard Glynn and
raising speculation the bookmaker could be vulnerable to a
takeover bid.
The Times
HEATHROW TAKES POTSHOT AT GATWICK IN LONDON DOGFIGHT
Open war has broken out between Britain's two biggest
airports after a blistering attack by Heathrow on "a decade of
failure" at Gatwick. In response to tentative proposals by
Gatwick to build a second runway, Heathrow has drawn up a list
of 20 long-haul routes that have been axed at the Sussex airport
over 10 years - including flights to New York, Hong Kong, Kuala
Lumpur and Lagos.
SUPERMARKET PRICE CUTS FUEL PETROL WAR
Tesco Plc has pledged to drop the price of its fuel
for the second time in a week as a petrol price war between
supermarkets gathers pace. J Sainsbury Plc is reducing
its petrol prices by up to 6 pence a litre and diesel by up to 4
pence a litre. Customers will pay no more than 129.9 pence a
litre for petrol and 136.9 pence for diesel, with the cuts
taking place on Thursday.
The Independent
BRITAIN'S RECOVERY DRIVEN BY SPENDING, NOT TRADE
Britain's recovery is being powered by consumer spending,
rather than exports and investment, raising doubts about the
sustainability of this year's solid economic upturn.
TUI'S SUNNY OUTLOOK PUTS THOMAS COOK SHARES IN THE SHADE
The City dumped shares in Thomas Cook Group Plc in
favour of rival TUI Travel Plc on Thursday as the Thomson
Holidays owner issued a profits upgrade despite unrest in Egypt.