PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Oct 8

Oct 8 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

ROYAL MAIL IPO: RETAIL INVESTOR DEMAND HIGHEST SINCE LAST MINUTE FLOAT

Share sales creates a frenzy in the "grey market" as private investors bet the Royal Mail's share price will start trading at 4.03 pounds, well above the government's guide price.

MINISTERS FACE ATTACK OVER GROWING BLACKOUT RISK

Business groups have attacked the Government's energy strategy after National Grid revealed that the risk of winter blackouts was the highest for more than five years.

The Guardian

ROYAL MAIL IPO: MINISTERS TO INCREASE AMOUNT OF PUBLIC SHARES

The government will bow to a mounting outcry and ensure the public do not lose out to banks, hedge funds and other financial speculators in the 3 billion pound selloff of Royal Mail shares.

EAST COAST RAIL PAYS OUT MILLIONS IN DIVIDENDS TO TAXPAYERS

East coast, the sole state-operated train service in the national rail network, paid more than 200 million pounds in dividends and premiums to the taxpayer in 2012-13, figures to be published on Tuesday show.

The Times

SALES, ORDERS, JOBS: OUTLOOK MUCH BETTER, SAY CHAMBERS

A sharp pick-up in sales, orders and hiring intentions across Britain has added to the growing weight of evidence an economic recovery is rapidly taking hold. The barometers for activity in both services and manufacturing are pointing far stronger than three months ago, according to the latest snapshot from the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC).

MOSS BRINGS BACK 'K-FACTOR' TO AID TOPSHOP

Kate Moss and Sir Philip Green are to renew their partnership as the retail entrepreneur embarks on another wave of international expansion. His Topshop chain will launch the super model's first collection since 2010 with a spring and summer range in April.

Sky News

GOVERNMENT PRESSES MAIL BOARD TO WAIVE SHARES

Non-executive board members of Royal Mail, which will be formally privatised in the next week, were asked by the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills (Bis) not to participate in the employee scheme, according to sources close to the company.

TESCO HUNTS SALES IN PREMIUM BRAND RELAUNCH

Supermarket chain Tesco has relaunched its premium food brand for the first time in 15 years as it tries to stem a slump in profit.

The Independent

WHEN IT COMES TO INNOVATION, UK IS PATENTLY LAGGING

UK companies have failed to muster a single entry in the world's top 100 global innovators based on patent filings, a report out today reveals.