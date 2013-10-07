PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Oct 8

Oct 8 - The following are the top stories on the business
The Telegraph
ROYAL MAIL IPO: RETAIL INVESTOR DEMAND HIGHEST SINCE LAST
MINUTE FLOAT
Share sales creates a frenzy in the "grey market" as private
investors bet the Royal Mail's share price will
start trading at 4.03 pounds, well above the government's guide
price.
MINISTERS FACE ATTACK OVER GROWING BLACKOUT RISK
Business groups have attacked the Government's energy
strategy after National Grid revealed that the risk of winter
blackouts was the highest for more than five years.
The Guardian
ROYAL MAIL IPO: MINISTERS TO INCREASE AMOUNT OF PUBLIC
SHARES
The government will bow to a mounting outcry and ensure the
public do not lose out to banks, hedge funds and other financial
speculators in the 3 billion pound selloff of Royal Mail shares.
EAST COAST RAIL PAYS OUT MILLIONS IN DIVIDENDS TO TAXPAYERS
East coast, the sole state-operated train service in the
national rail network, paid more than 200 million pounds in
dividends and premiums to the taxpayer in 2012-13, figures to be
published on Tuesday show.
The Times
SALES, ORDERS, JOBS: OUTLOOK MUCH BETTER, SAY CHAMBERS
A sharp pick-up in sales, orders and hiring intentions
across Britain has added to the growing weight of evidence an
economic recovery is rapidly taking hold. The barometers for
activity in both services and manufacturing are pointing far
stronger than three months ago, according to the latest snapshot
from the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC).
MOSS BRINGS BACK 'K-FACTOR' TO AID TOPSHOP
Kate Moss and Sir Philip Green are to renew their
partnership as the retail entrepreneur embarks on another wave
of international expansion. His Topshop chain will launch the
super model's first collection since 2010 with a spring and
summer range in April.
Sky News
GOVERNMENT PRESSES MAIL BOARD TO WAIVE SHARES
Non-executive board members of Royal Mail, which will be
formally privatised in the next week, were asked by the
Department for Business, Innovation and Skills (Bis) not to
participate in the employee scheme, according to sources close
to the company.
TESCO HUNTS SALES IN PREMIUM BRAND RELAUNCH
Supermarket chain Tesco has relaunched its premium
food brand for the first time in 15 years as it tries to stem a
slump in profit.
The Independent
WHEN IT COMES TO INNOVATION, UK IS PATENTLY LAGGING
UK companies have failed to muster a single entry in the
world's top 100 global innovators based on patent filings, a
report out today reveals.