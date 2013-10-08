PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 9

Oct 9 - The following are the top stories on the business
The Telegraph
IMF UPGRADES UK GROWTH IN EMBARRASSING ABOUT-TURN
The International Monetary Fund has upgraded its growth
forecasts for the UK by more than any other advanced economy in
an embarrassing u-turn for the global financial institution.
HELP TO BUY TO RAISE OVER 1 BLN STG IN TAXES
The government's Help-to-Buy mortgage scheme will increase
tax revenues by more than £1bn before the next election,
economists have estimated.
The Guardian
ROYAL MAIL SHARES DEMAND OUTSTRIPS SUPPLY
Institutional investors in the Royal Mail's
upcoming IPO are thought to have ordered more than 10 times the
available, meaning only those that offered to pay the maximum
3.30 pound-a-share will be able to buy any stock - and even then
they will not collect anywhere near the amount they requested.
FACEBOOK'S UK CORPORATION TAX BILL: Zero pounds
Facebook paid no corporation tax in Britain last
year, according to its latest accounts, despite taking an
estimated 223 million pounds share of the digital advertising
market.
The Times
NISSAN WARNS AGAINST REFERENDUM VOTE TO LEAVE EU
Nissan has urged Britain not to leave the European
Union, warning that an exit could create obstacles to foreign
investment in automotive manufacturing.
SHALE GAS INDUSTRY 'MAY CREATE MORE THAN 100,000 JOBS'
A shale gas boom in the UK would create more than 100,000
jobs but the industry will take ten years to get going,
according to new research.
Sky News
GEORGE: ROYAL BABY CHRISTENING COIN CREATED
The Royal Mint has created the first ever royal christening
coin in the UK to mark Prince George's baptism later this month.
SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE: DEFENCE JOBS WARNING
Thousands of jobs could be lost in the defence industry if
Scotland votes for independence, the British Defence Secretary
has warned.