PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 9

The Telegraph

IMF UPGRADES UK GROWTH IN EMBARRASSING ABOUT-TURN

The International Monetary Fund has upgraded its growth forecasts for the UK by more than any other advanced economy in an embarrassing u-turn for the global financial institution.

HELP TO BUY TO RAISE OVER 1 BLN STG IN TAXES

The government's Help-to-Buy mortgage scheme will increase tax revenues by more than £1bn before the next election, economists have estimated.

The Guardian

ROYAL MAIL SHARES DEMAND OUTSTRIPS SUPPLY

Institutional investors in the Royal Mail's upcoming IPO are thought to have ordered more than 10 times the number of shares available, meaning only those that offered to pay the maximum 3.30 pound-a-share will be able to buy any stock - and even then they will not collect anywhere near the amount they requested.

FACEBOOK'S UK CORPORATION TAX BILL: Zero pounds

Facebook paid no corporation tax in Britain last year, according to its latest accounts, despite taking an estimated 223 million pounds share of the digital advertising market.

The Times

NISSAN WARNS AGAINST REFERENDUM VOTE TO LEAVE EU

Nissan has urged Britain not to leave the European Union, warning that an exit could create obstacles to foreign investment in automotive manufacturing.

SHALE GAS INDUSTRY 'MAY CREATE MORE THAN 100,000 JOBS'

A shale gas boom in the UK would create more than 100,000 jobs but the industry will take ten years to get going, according to new research.

Sky News

GEORGE: ROYAL BABY CHRISTENING COIN CREATED

The Royal Mint has created the first ever royal christening coin in the UK to mark Prince George's baptism later this month.

SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE: DEFENCE JOBS WARNING

Thousands of jobs could be lost in the defence industry if Scotland votes for independence, the British Defence Secretary has warned.