PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 11

The Telegraph
CO-OP BANK TO SPIN-OFF RENEWABLE ENERGY LENDING DIVISIONS
The Co-operative Bank is preparing to spin off
its renewable energy lending operations into a new business that
could lead to the stock market listing of a portfolio of assets
worth more than 500 million pounds ($800 million). The
separation of the business is part of the troubled lender's plan
to dispose of about 15 billion pounds of assets considered
"non-core" to its future business following its
1.5-billion-pound recapitalisation. ()
TRANSPORT SECRETARY FACES GRILLING FROM MPS ON HS2 REPORT
Transport Secretary Patrick McLoughlin has been called by
the Commons transport committee after claims a report predicting
the HS2 rail project will boost the UK by 15 billion pounds a
year uses flawed methodology. ()
The Guardian
BT DEFENDS BIG BET ON CHAMPIONS LEAGUE AS CUSTOMERS FACE
PRICE RISES
BT Group Plc has defended its lavish spending on
international football rights after it dealt a hammer blow to
BSkyB by hugely outbidding its rival for the right to screen
Champions League matches from 2015, saying it expected consumers
to pay for both companies' sports channels. ()
GAS INDUSTRY EMPLOYEE SECONDED TO DRAFT UK'S ENERGY POLICY
A major state subsidy scheme for the UK's gas-fired power
stations is being designed by an employee of a gas company
working on secondment to the government, according to a document
released by the Department of Energy and Climate Change. ()
The Times
SERIOUS FRAUD OFFICE CALLS IN SPIES IN FIGHT AGAINST CRIME
The country's leading white-collar crime-fighting
organisation is reforging ties with British spying agencies to
boost its hunt for corporate crooks. ()
EXPORT TARGET 'NOT POSSIBLE UNDER CURRENT CIRCUMSTANCES'
The government has no hope of meeting its target of doubling
the value of exports to 1 trillion pounds a year by the end of
the decade without drastic action, a leading think-tank has
warned. ()
The Independent
SMALL BUSINESSES BASK IN RECOVERY AS CONFIDENCE SURGES TO
25-YEAR HIGH
Confidence levels among small businesses is rising at the
fastest pace in 25 years, in the clearest sign that the economic
recovery is not just helping the country's biggest firms,
according to the Confederation of British Industry. ()
KPMG BREAKS NEW GROUND WITH LAUNCH OF $100 MLN TECHNOLOGY
FUND
KPMG has stolen a march on its 'Big Four' rivals with the
launch of what is thought to be the first significant investment
fund established by any of the major accountants. ()