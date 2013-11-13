PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 13

Nov 13 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
POLITICAL ROWS OVER ENERGY 'WILL LEAVE BRITAIN DEBATING IN
THE DARK'
Political rows over energy policy will leave Britain "having
a debate in the dark" as investors are spooked from building new
power plants, wind farm developer Dong Energy warned.
()
BRITISH AIRWAYS BATTLES ON IN HISTORIC PENSIONS DISPUTE
British Airways, a unit of International Airlines Group
, said it will continue to fight its former employees
battling to recoup money from the airline's pensions fund, after
the first of the cases to come to court has been judged in the
employee's favour.
()
The Guardian
FALL IN INFLATION TO 2.2 PCT WELCOMED BY GOVERNMENT
Inflation has dropped to its lowest rate in more than a
year, catching financial markets off guard and scaling back bets
that interest rates in the UK will rise any time soon. The rise
in the cost of living was just 2.2 percent in October, down from
2.7 percent in September as measured on the consumer price index
(CPI).
()
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND FACES FURTHER FINES OVER SUB-PRIME
MORTGAGE CRISIS
Royal Bank of Scotland is still facing potentially
painful penalties from the U.S. authorities over the sub-prime
mortgage crisis, the Treasury select committee of MPs was warned
on Tuesday by Robin Budenberg, the outgoing chairman of UK
Financial Investments (UKFI).
()
The Times
EDF ACCUSED OF BLACKMAIL OVER CALL TO CUT GREEN LEVIES
MPs and energy experts rounded on EDFEnergy for
"blackmailing"the government after threatening to raise energy
bills unless consumer-funded green levies were slashed. The
French state-backed energy company, one of the Britain's "big
six" energy suppliers, increased prices by 3.9 percent on
Tuesday.
()
AS FLOATS GO, PETS AT HOME IS THE CAT'S WHISKERS
KKR & Co LP, which bought Pets at Home, Britain's
biggest pet shop chain, for 955 million pounds in 2010, has
appointed Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and
Nomura, in addition to its in-house capital markets division, to
advise on a potential listing.
()
The Independent
NEARLY A MILLION UNDER-25S STILL UNEMPLOYED DESPITE GROWTH
Young people in Britain are experiencing a "jobless
recovery" as unemployment among them rises while older people
find work, according to a study published on Wednesday. The
Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) said unemployment
rate among 25- to 64-year-olds fell 0.2 percent to 5.6 percent
in the past year, while it rose by 0.5 percent to 21 percent for
younger job-seekers.
()
SUPERMARKETS GIVE FARMERS A RAW DEAL, SAYS PRINCE CHARLES
Prince Charles has accused the big supermarkets and their
shareholders of profiting from Britain's farmers while taking on
"none of the risk" of dealing with the roller-coaster economics
of food production.