PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 15

The Telegraph
BARCLAYS 'TO CUT 1,700 FRONTLINE STAFF FROM BRANCHES'
Barclays Plc will axe "cashiers, personal bankers,
operational specialists, branch managers and assistant manager
roles", according to Unite, as customers now use mobile phones
to do their banking.
CENTRICA WARNS ON PROFITS - AND LOST APPETITE FOR INVESTMENT
British Gas owner Centrica Plc issued a profits
warning and said the political row over energy prices makes it
less likely to invest in new UK power plants.
The Guardian
EUROZONE ECONOMIC RECOVERY FALTERS IN THIRD QUARTER
The eurozone's economic woes persisted in the third quarter
as Italy's longest recession continued and a contraction in
French output dragged growth down to 0.1 percent.
BURBERRY'S NEXT BOSS TRIES TO REASSURE CITY ABOUT LEADERSHIP
AND VISION
Burberry Group Plc's next chief executive,
Christopher Bailey, who takes over from Angela Ahrendts in
mid-2014, attempted on Thursday to reassure the City that he was
the right person to steer the luxury fashion house into the
future, as it announced six-monthly sales had for the first time
topped 1 billion pounds.
The Times
NEVER AGAIN, VOWS DUBLIN AS IT ENDS BAILOUT FUNDING
Ireland proclaimed a remarkable comeback for its shattered
economy with a pledge to break free from its international
bailout deal next month without the safety net of a back-up
programme.
RATE RISE CLOCK IS TICKING FOR POORER HOMEOWNERS, SAYS 'BAD
BANK' BOSS
An increase in interest rates could hurt customers
struggling with repayments at the nationalised lenders Bradford
& Bingley and Northern Rock, the head of the state-run "bad
bank" has warned.
The Independent
SERCO SHARES CRASH 17 PERCENT AS CRISIS TRIGGERS MASSIVE
PROFITS WARNING
Allegations that it has been overcharging the government
ended up forced outsourcing firm Serco Group Plc to
publish a profits warning for this year and next which led to a
17 percent crash in its share price on Thursday, wiping some 450
million pounds off its value.
NPOWER OWNER SLASHES JOBS WHILE BRITISH GAS OWNER WARNS ON
PROFITS
The German owner of British power giant Npower is slashing
one in 10 jobs across Europe by 2016 as part of a fresh wave of
"efficiency measures", although it refused to be drawn on how
many UK employees could be pushed out of work.