PRESS DIGEST- British Business - November 26

November 26 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

RBS MAKES 50 MLN STG 'TOXIC' PROFIT SINCE BAILOUT

Analysis of bank's global restructuring group shows Royal Bank of Scotland's controversial West Register arm has made nearly £300m from distressed customers.

SURPRISE REVERSAL AS OSBORNE PUTS CAP ON PAYDAY LOANS

The Government is to impose a cap on the cost of payday loans in an attempt to reduce borrowing costs, despite ruling out such a measure less than six months ago.

The Guardian

ENERGY FIRMS' PROFIT FROM CUSTOMERS HAS RISEN 77 PCT IN A YEAR, SAYS OFGEM

The big six energy firms have been exposed to further accusations of profiteering after the industry regulator revealed that profits per customer last year rose by 77%.

RBS APPOINTS LAW FIRM CLIFFORD CHANCE TO EXAMINE SMALL BUSINESS ALLEGATIONS

Royal Bank of Scotland has appointed the law firm Clifford Chance to examine damaging allegations that the bailed-out bank is deliberately wrecking viable small businesses to make a profit.

The Times

"ASSET-STRIPPING" RBS FACES FRESH DEMANDS FOR BREAK-UP

Royal Bank of Scotland faced renewed calls for its break-up yesterday after an adviser to the Department for Business suggested that it and Lloyds should be split into six retail banks.

FORMER BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR ROBIN LEIGH-PEMBERTON DIES

Robin Leigh-Pemberton, the former Governor of the Bank of England, died on Sunday night. He was 86.

Sky News

BIG SIX ENERGY FIRMS FACE NEW PROFITS STORM

The big six energy companies made 23 pounds more in average profit from each UK household on aggregate last year - a rise of 75 percent on 2011 - and profits are still rising, according to the industry's regulator.

PAYDAY LOANS TO BE CAPPED BY GOVERNMENT

The under-fire industry will be forced to limit the cost of its loans amid claims it is trapping vulnerable people in debt. The cost of payday loans will be capped under new laws by early 2015, the Government has announced.