PRESS DIGEST- British Business - November 27

Nov 27 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

RBS FACES POSSIBLE CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION

The Serious Fraud Office is considering a criminal investigation into allegations of wrongdoing at the Royal Bank of Scotland's global restructuring group, after claims the lender was forcing small companies out of business.

BT ACCUSED OF USING 'ACCOUNTING TRICKS' BY RIVAL TALKTALK

BT stands accused by rival TalkTalk of using "accounting tricks" to shift nearly 120 million pounds of costs onto customer broadband bills this year.

The Guardian

GATWICK BOSS CALLS FOR END TO AIRPORT EXPANSION DELAYS

The boss of Gatwick has called on the Airports Commission to narrow down the possible new runways in the south-east to just two options in its interim report next month - and to put air fares and pollution at the heart of its thinking.

MARK CARNEY: RBS ALLEGATIONS 'DEEPLY TROUBLING AND EXTREMELY SERIOUS'

Mark Carney has described as "deeply troubling and extremely serious" allegations that Royal Bank of Scotland has been deliberately wrecking small businesses to make a profit.

The Times

AMEC LINING UP 5 BILLION POUND DEAL TO CAPTURE RIVAL

Amec is stalking its American rival Foster Wheeler with a view to potentially pulling off a deal to create a 5billion pound energy services group.

FRAUD INQUIRY THREAT LOOMS OVER ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

Royal Bank of Scotland is facing the prospect of a criminal investigation into claims that it defrauded hundreds of small companies by forcing them out of business.

Sky News

CABLE FACES SCRUTINY OVER 4 MILLION POUND ROYAL MAIL BONUS

Vince Cable, the Business Secretary, will come under pressure on Wednesday to cancel a 4 million pound bonus fee for investment bankers as MPs step up their scrutiny of Royal Mail's controversial 3.3 billion pound privatisation.

PRIMARK OWNER ABF EYES 250 MILLION POUND TILDA RICE DEAL

The FTSE-100 group which owns Primark, the thriving clothing retailer, is examining a 250 million pound takeover bid for Tilda, one of Britain's most popular food brands.