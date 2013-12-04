PRESS DIGEST- British Business - December 3

December 3 - The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
RICHARD BRANSON ATTACKS QANTAS BOSSES AS FOREIGN OWNERSHIP
ROW HEATS UP
The British billionaire's outburst on his Virgin
website follows Qantas' backing of a plan suggested by
Australian Treasurer Joe Hockey that foreign ownership rules
concerning the country's flag carrier should be relaxed.
UK HOUSEBUILDING COMES OUT 'ALL GUNS BLAZING' WITH FASTEST
GROWTH IN A DECADE
Housebuilding in November rose at the strongest pace since
2003, according to Markit, as rising confidence and improving
credit conditions helped to boost activity across the sector.
The Guardian
YOUNG WORKERS' PAY HAS TUMBLED SINCE FINANCIAL CRASH, SAYS
THINKTANK
The Resolution Foundation said younger workers faced an
almost unprecedented squeeze on both the wages and employment
chances four years after the financial crash. The pay of workers
in their 20s has tumbled by almost 12 percent since the peak of
the recession, according to the thinktank.
OSBORNE STATIONERS GOES INTO ADMINISTRATION
Osborne Stationers, a high street chain founded nearly two
centuries ago, has gone into administration placing 140 jobs at
risk. Directors at the Birmingham-based company took the
decision amid the tough retail conditions it has faced since the
start of the downturn in 2008.
The Times
PUBLIC'S 40 PERCENT HOLDING IN EUROSTAR WILL BE SOLD OFF
The Government is to sell off its 40 percent stake in
Eurostar, the operator of high-speed passenger trains between
London, Paris and Brussels.
KPMG WAS LOCKED OUT OF BRITANNIA'S BOOKS DURING CO-OP
TAKEOVER
KPMG was blocked from examining Britannia Building Society's
loss-making corporate loan book during due diligence of the
lender on behalf of the Co-operative Bank, it emerged
on Tuesday.
Sky News
RIVAL LLOYDS BRANCH BIDDER URGED TO SUE BANK
The bidder which lost out to the Co-operative Group
in the auction of 632 Lloyds Banking Group
branches is being urged to consider legal action to recover the
30 million pounds it spent on its bid.
MOULTON SIZES UP BID FOR AILING PAWNBROKER
Sky News has learnt that Better Capital, Mr Moulton's
investment firm, is among a pack of suitors examining offers for
the company after it was forced to put itself up for sale.