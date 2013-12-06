PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 6

Dec 6 - The following are the top stories on the business
The Telegraph
AUTUMN STATEMENT 2013: HEDGE FUNDS MAY RELOCATE AFTER
CRACKDOWN ON PARTNERSHIPS
UK-based hedge funds may be driven overseas, experts have
warned, after a clampdown on corporate partnerships became the
centrepiece of the government's 9 billion pounds assault on tax
avoidance, evasion and fraud.
JOHN LEWIS-STYLE BUSINESSES RECEIVE EXTRA 25 MILLION POUNDS
BOOST
Efforts to encourage more employee-owned businesses such as
The John Lewis Partnership have been boosted by a further 25
million pounds a year of tax incentives announced in the Autumn
Statement.
The Guardian
VINCE CABLE BACKS INDEPENDENCE OF TOMLINSON REPORT ON RBS
Vince Cable has been forced to defend a report drawn up by
one his advisers which accuses Royal Bank of Scotland of
deliberately forcing viable businesses to the brink to make
profits for the bailed-out bank.
FACEBOOK CAUGHT IN CONTROVERSY OVER EARNINGS EXPORTED TO
CAYMAN ISLANDS
Facebook is facing a fresh controversy over its tax
contributions after company filings revealed the social network
exported an estimated 645 million pounds earned in the UK and
other overseas markets to the Cayman Islands tax haven last
year.
The Times
M&S BREAKS 90-YEAR TIES WITH AUDITOR AMID THREAT OF REFORM
Marks & Spencer has dropped PwC as its book-keeper
after a relationship spanning nearly 90 years as lawmakers in
Europe continue to deliberate over a radical shake-up of the
market for auditing elite companies.
EASYJET CHIEF PAID 6 MILLION POUNDS FOR HITTING HEIGHTS
It describes itself a budget airline but easyJet has
splashed out 6.43 million pounds on a bumper pay package for its
chief executive, turning Carolyn McCall into one of Europe's
highest-paid aviation bosses.
Sky News
Aviva Boss Lands In FirstGroup Driving Seat
The head of Aviva will on Friday be named as the next
chairman of FirstGroup, the transport operator behind
Greyhound buses and the First Capital Connect rail franchise.
BLOCKBUSTER TO SHUT WITH 1,200 JOB LOSSES
The movie and games rental chain Blockbuster is on course to
be closed down by the end of the year with the loss of the
remaining 1,200 jobs, it has been confirmed.