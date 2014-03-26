PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 26

March 26 The following are the top stories on
The Telegraph
TREASURY TO SELL LLOYDS SHARES WORTH 4 BLN STG, REDUCING
STAKE TO 25 PERCENT
The Government has launched the largest sale yet of shares
in Lloyds Banking Group in a deal that could raise more
than 4 billion pounds ($6.60 billion) for the taxpayer. (link.reuters.com/tur87v)
ONLINE TAKEAWAY SERVICE JUST EAT TO BE VALUED AT OVER 1 BLN
STG IN IPO
Online food takeaway service Just Eat is expected to be
valued at more than 1 billion pounds on Wednesday as it reveals
the price of its initial public offering in London. (link.reuters.com/war87v)
The Guardian
ROYAL MAIL FACES STRIKES OVER PLAN TO SHED 1,600 STAFF
Postal unions have reacted angrily and raised the prospect
of industrial action after Royal Mail announced plans to
cut 1,600 jobs in the postal group's first big round of
redundancies since it was privatised in October. (link.reuters.com/rur87v)
KINGFISHER ANNOUNCES SHAREHOLDER PAYOUT AFTER SURGE IN
PROFITS
Kingfisher, the DIY group that owns B&Q, will pay
out about 200 million pounds to shareholders this year after its
financial performance experienced a revival along with the
British housing market. (link.reuters.com/sur87v)
HONDA TO CUT SWINDON CAR PRODUCTION, THREATENING 340 JOBS
Honda Motor is to cut production at its Swindon
factory from three shifts to two, threatening 340 jobs at the
car manufacturer. (link.reuters.com/qur87v)
The Times
CENTRICA SEEKS ENERGY BOOST WITH FIRST FORAY INTO IRELAND
A consortium led by Centrica has bought the supply division
of Bord Gais for 1.1 billion euros ($1.52 billion). The owner of
British Gas intends to replicate its integrated model of owning
power stations and a supply business in the Republic of Ireland,
which offers better growth prospects than Britain. (link.reuters.com/nur87v)
RSA RESPONDS TO CRISIS WITH SHARE DISCOUNT
Shareholders have been invited into a deeply discounted 773
million pound cash call from RSA as the insurer attempts to
restore its reputation after financial problems and a scandal in
Ireland. (link.reuters.com/pur87v)
SCOTS INDEPENDENCE PLAN 'DOES NOT ADD UP'
The Scottish Government' plan to leave Britain simply does
not make sense even after its prized oil and gas revenues are
taken into account, the country's biggest business lobby group
has warned. (link.reuters.com/mur87v)
The Independent
NAT ROTHSCHILD'S BUST-UP WITH WEALTHY BAKRIE FAMILY TURNS
INTO TWITTER STORM
Financier Nat Rothschild and a prominent Indonesian
businessman, Aga Bakrie, engaged in a spectacular and very
public bust-up on Twitter after the wealthy Bakrie family agreed
to cut ties with London-based investors and buy back their stake
in the mining firm Bumi, now known as Asia Mineral Resources
. (link.reuters.com/hur87v)
TULLOW OIL DISCLOSES TAX IN TRANSPARENCY DRIVE
Tullow Oil has broken ranks with the rest of the
industry to disclose for the first time how much tax and
royalties it pays governments in the mainly poor countries in
which it operates, on a project-by-project basis. (link.reuters.com/jur87v)
($1 = 0.6059 British Pounds)
($1 = 0.7258 Euros)
