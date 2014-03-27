PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 27

March 27 The following are the top stories on
the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
RBS CITIZENS FAILS FEDERAL RESERVE STRESS TEST
Royal Bank of Scotland's U.S. business has been
barred from raising its dividend by the Federal Reserve after
being deemed unable to survive another financial crisis. (link.reuters.com/wuz87v)
PENSION CHANGES MUST NOT CREATE MIS-SELLING RISK, SAYS L&G
BOSS
Changes to Britain's pension rules must not be allowed to
create an "open-ended liability" for the insurance industry, the
boss of Legal & General has warned, as he forecast a 75
percent contraction in the individual annuity market. (link.reuters.com/xuz87v)
CANDY CRUSH MAKER'S SHARES TUMBLE ON DEBUT
Shares in the London-based smartphone games developer King
tanked on their first day of trading on Wall Street on
Wednesday, as the company failed to overcome fears it could
prove to be a flash in the pan. (link.reuters.com/zuz87v)
The Guardian
WONGA LOOKS BEYOND PAYDAY TO TRY OUT LONGER LOANS
The online lender Wonga is testing out new loans repaid over
a six-month period, and has dropped a service that allowed
consumers to pay for goods from online retailers using credit.
(link.reuters.com/haz87v)
LLOYDS SHARE SALE MAKES GOVERNMENT 4.2 BLN STG
The taxpayer's stake in Lloyds Banking Group has
been cut to 25 percent, after the government sold shares worth
4.2 billion pounds on Tuesday night. (link.reuters.com/byz87v)
SSE PLEDGES TO HOLD GAS AND ELECTRICITY PRICES UNTIL 2016
SSE, the UK's second-largest energy provider, is to
freeze gas and electricity prices for its 5 million customers
until 2016, putting pressure on rivals to follow. (link.reuters.com/cyz87v)
The Times
SCOTS BELIEVE OSBORNE IS 'BLUFFING' OVER CURRENCY
George Osborne's high-stakes gamble of ruling out a currency
union between an independent Scotland and the rest of the UK
appears to have backfired, with more Scots believing that he is
"bluffing" than telling the truth, a poll for The Times has
found. (link.reuters.com/tuz87v)
The Independent
ROW AS SWISS PICK UK BANKER TO RUN WATCHDOG
Switzerland has named the British banker Mark Branson as the
new head of its financial market regulator, it emerged
yesterday. (link.reuters.com/dyz87v)
(Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore)