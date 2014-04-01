PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 1

April 1 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
BORIS: HEATHROW COULD OPERATE NEW HUB AIRPORT IN THAMES
ESTUARY
Boris Johnson is seeking to strike a compromise with
Heathrow in the aviation capacity debate by offering the
airport's owners a role in developing and operating a brand new
hub in the Thames Estuary.
LACK OF 'TOO BIG TO FAIL' PLAN COULD COST TAXPAYERS
BILLIONS, WARNS IMF
British banks deemed "too big to fail" are enjoying implicit
government subsidies of up to $110 billion that could expose
taxpayers to bail-outs costing hundreds of billions of pounds,
the IMF has warned.
The Guardian
ROYAL MAIL: UNDERVALUING SHARES COSTS TAXPAYER 750 MLN STG
IN ONE DAY
The public spending watchdog says the business secretary
Vince Cable ploughed ahead with plans to float Royal Mail
at a maximum price of 330 pence-a-share despite repeated
warnings from City experts that the government had vastly
undervalued the company.
EXECUTIVE BONUSES FALL FOR THIRD YEAR
Bonuses for Britain's business leaders are falling for a
third year as companies feel the need to be fair to their
workforces, according to consulting group PriceWaterCoopers.
The Times
Weir Group opens talks with rival over 8.5 bln stg deal
It is understood that Weir Group is in talks with
Metso Oyj, a Helsinki-listed company in much the same
market of producing industrial pumps and valves for the global
oil and gas and mining markets.
BT accused of abusing rural broadband monopoly
A report by Public Accounts Committee has accused BT of
exploiting its monopoly position and criticised the Government
for failing to deliver "meaningful competition".
Sky News
OSBORNE PLEDGES 'FULL EMPLOYMENT' FOR UK
The Chancellor defined his commitment as making the country
the "best place in the world to create a job, to get a job" and
the place with the "highest employment rate of the world's
largest economies".
HOME SELLERS 'GETTING 96 PCT OF ASKING PRICE'
Homeowners in Britain are now able to sell their properties
on average at more than 96 percent of the asking price,
according to a new survey. Hometrack said the rate is even
better in some areas, and has now reached a decade-long high in
London.
