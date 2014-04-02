PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 2

Japan's Nikkei hits near 3-week high on French vote relief, Sony climbs
* French vote relief weakens yen to the advantage of Japan stocks
The Telegraph
BRITAIN CAN CUT GAS PRICES BY WORKING WITH EUROPE, SAYS MANDELSON
Lord Mandelson believes working with Europe can end Russia's 'divide and rule' tactics on gas pricing as he warned Britain would be "bonkers" to quit the European Union.
BRITAIN HOLDS LESS FOREIGN CURRENCY RESERVES THAN POLAND, SAYS DEUTSCHE BANK
Research from Deutsche Bank, titled "Mapping the World's Financial Markets", showed that the UK is ranked 24th in a list of the world's largest holders of foreign currency reserves.
The Guardian
VINCE CABLE DEFENDS ROYAL MAIL SELL-OFF IN COMMONS DEBATE
The business secretary, Vince Cable, has refused to apologise over the government's privatisation of Royal Mail , despite a scathing report from the National Audit Office, which said undervaluing the share sale had cost the taxpayer 750 million pounds in a single day.
AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLERS BEGIN TRIAL AIMING TO REDUCE HEATHROW HOLDING STACKS
The time aeroplanes spend circling Heathrow before landing could be cut as air traffic controllers join forces internationally in a trial. The trial, which began on Tuesday and will last until the end of 2014, hopes to see the time planes spend in holding stacks around Heathrow reduced.
The Times
COMPETITION CLIMBDOWN OVER PRIVATE HOSPITAL SALES
The Competition and Markets Authority has dropped its demand that BMI Hospitals sell seven of its private medical centres.
UK COAL BACK ON CRITICAL LIST DESPITE BAILOUT
The last big coal miner in Britain is facing collapse, with the potential loss of 2,000 jobs, unless it receives an emergency cash injection of more than 10 million pounds.
Sky News
NEW CONSUMER WATCHDOG CMA GOES ON THE PROWL
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has become the UK's primary competition and consumer agency, bringing together the Competition Commission and the Office of Fair Trading.
NPOWER HATCHES NEST DEAL AS ENERGY ROW RAGES
Npower, which is owned by the German utility RWE, is expected to announce this week a partnership with Nest Labs, a connected devices-maker which was acquired by Google for more than 2 billion pounds. (Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)
