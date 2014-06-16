PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 16

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

UK POISED TO PUSH FOR MORE CHINESE INVESTMENT

(link.reuters.com/qyf22w)

Chinese investment in nuclear energy, high-speed rail and North Sea oil will be high on the diplomatic agenda when Chinese Premier Li Keqiang visits the UK this week, building on what he has described as an "indispensable partnership" between the two countries.

OWNERS OF CHANNEL TUNNEL LINK EYE HS2

(link.reuters.com/ryf22w)

The Canadian pension-fund owners of the Channel Tunnel rail link have expressed an interest in bidding for the controversial HS2 line if it is offered up to the private sector.

The Guardian

CRIMINALISE TRADE UNION BULLYING SAYS GRANGEMOUTH REFINERY OPERATOR

(link.reuters.com/syf22w)

Ineos, the chemical group at the centre of last year's acrimonious dispute at the Grangemouth refinery, has called on ministers to criminalise trade unions that use intimidation or bullying tactics.

CO-OP GROUP WOOS MEMBERS BEFORE REFORMS VOTE

Members of the Co-operative Group are being offered representatives on the board of the troubled chain of supermarkets, funeral homes and pharmacies in an attempt to win support for a radical overhaul of the way the debt-laden mutual is run.

Sky News

CENTRICA CHIEF LAIDLAW RULES OUT BG SWITCH

Sam Laidlaw, the boss of Centrica, has ruled himself out of the running to take the top job at BG Group, the troubled FTSE 100 energy group.

The Independent

BRITAIN'S BOOMING ADVERTISING INDUSTRY TO OVERTAKE GERMANY

(link.reuters.com/tyf22w)

The British advertising market is growing at an "amazingly strong" rate and is set to overtake that of Germany to be the world's fourth-largest in a sign that the UK recovery is accelerating.

PEOPLE DISTRUST GOOGLE, SAYS SMART ENERGY RIVAL

(link.reuters.com/wyf22w)

The digital thermostat company Tado has claimed some customers are shying away from rival Google's Nest because they fear the Internet giant is amassing too much information.

(Compiled by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Dan Grebler)